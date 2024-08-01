Zimbabwe: End of the Road for Zim Swimmers At Paris Olympics - It's All Part of the Journey - Cyprianos Says

Denilson Cyprianos on Wednesday marked the end of Zimbabwe's swimming team's road at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics after he finished 6th in men's 200m backstroke heat 1.

The result saw the Zimbabwean swimmer failing to progress to the semi-finals despite posting his new personal best of 2:01:91.

Cyprianos joined fellow teammate Paige Van Der Weisthuizen who was eliminated on Tuesday in the women's category after finishing on position 25 out of the 28 competing athletes.

"That was good, I wanted to be faster, I'm happy with the personal best it's my Olympic debut and it was just amazing to be out there.

"It's all part of the journey, I mean it's a personal best time I can only control myself not how other people swim.

"Looking forward to the future, when I started my swimming career was last but I have worked myself up and how it will be the same," said Cyprianos after his race.

Zimbabwe's hopes of medals now rest in the hands of Steve Cox in rowing and the other four athletes who will be competing on the athletics front, namely, Isaac Mpofu (long distance), Rutendo Nyahora (long distance), Makanakaishe Charamba (200m Sprint) and Tapiwa Makarawu (200m Sprint).