Rwanda: Umuhire Talks Role in 'A Quiet Place,' Kigali Cine Junction

As part of the second edition of Kigali Cine Junction, scheduled for August 1-4 under the theme "Black Aesthetics: Bridging Continents," award-winning Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire will be a key highlight of the festival.

Umuhire is one of top figures expected in Kigali to grace the festival during which she will conduct an acting masterclass on August 3.

Umuhire, 38, has worked on several films, including 'Neptune Frost' and 'Birds Are Singing in Kigali', where she had the lead role, 'Trees of Peace', a 2022 Netflix film shot in Los Angeles and most recently "A Quiet Place Day One," the third instalment of 'A Quiet Place' series directed by Michael Sarnoski.

She also played in 'Omen', which will be shown at the Cine Junction on Friday, August 3. Additionally, she worked on the short film 'Bazigaga' and various TV series in France and Germany, among others.

Umuhire takes The New Times through her starring role in 'A Quiet Place' and her participation in the Kigali Cine Junction.

Starring in 'A Quiet Place'

On June 28, 'A Quiet Place: Day One'--an apocalyptic horror film, directed by Michael Sarnoski, premiered in Kigali.

Umuhire and Kenya's prominent actress Lupita Nyong'o are among key characters who starred in the 99-minute movie which is a third installment in the 'A Quiet Place' film series, serving as a spin-off prequel of the first film.

Umuhire played the character Zena, who is married to Henri, portrayed by Djimon Hounsou, known for his role in 'Blood Diamond'.

"Zena is a mother and a woman who is not afraid of death. Despite the chaos around her, she actively seeks out ways to find rescue. I love playing when it comes to portraying women who are strong and who are leading change.

"These characters often confront societal norms. I appreciate these roles because they offer a powerful representation of black women, which is not often seen in Western media and films," she said.

The star actress described working with director Michael Sarnoski and co-star Lupita Nyong'o as a valuable learning experience, noting it was her first-time being part of such a big-budget film.

"Working in a professional Hollywood setting and seeing how the industry operates was incredible. Collaborating with artists like Lupita Nyong'o and Djimon Hounsou, witnessing their dedication and discipline, and working with director Michael Sarnoski, who was open and receptive to suggestions, was inspiring and rewarding."

Kigali Cine Junction

Umuhire described her attendance at the festival as a rewarding homecoming, offering an opportunity to reflect on her journey and contribution to the cinema industry.

She added that it's a celebration of the current generation of filmmakers and a way to give back to the community, planting seeds for a new generation to appreciate and attend cinema.

"The Cine Junction's renovation of Cine Mayaka, the oldest cinema in the country, brings cinema back to where it started. It provides a vision for the future, bringing the importance of representation in media. The Cine Junction also brings cinema into the open, making it accessible to everyone," Umuhire said.

"I'm excited to meet actors at the workshop, share experiences, hear their dreams, and discuss how they approach their craft and challenges. I want to share my journey, from starting out without pay but continuing to pursue the dream, and now seeing it come to good results," she added.

She noted that she is looking forward to discussing the struggles filmmakers face and the beauty and results they eventually bring.

Umuhire said that the event will promote Rwandan cinema by showing films made by Rwandans.

"These films have always existed, these filmmakers have always been there, but most of the time they are distributed outside of Rwanda.

"People will also appreciate the impact of seeing their own language and society represented on screen," she said.

As she gets set to hold an acting masterclass, Umuhire said that she aims to help actors stay true to themselves and navigate the challenging and demanding industry.

"While technical training is important, there is also the need for mental health practice, discipline, and understanding the journey rather than jumping straight to success," she pointed out.

"For women, there's added pressure regarding image, but the focus should be on the inner self rather than physical appearances. We will also cover some technical aspects and the beauty of art."

Her take on Rwandan film industry

Umuhire noted that the film industry has the potential to thrive but faces financial challenges. "There's a lack of funding, and filmmakers struggle to sustain themselves, unlike industries in Hollywood or Bollywood that generate significant income and job opportunities."

For the Rwandan film industry to thrive, she said, filmmakers need to earn a living from their work, and the country needs to develop its industry further.

"There's potential in the market, but private sector investment is needed, as seen in other countries where private funding drives industry growth and marketing efforts."

Message to aspiring Rwandan actors

Instead of giving messages, Umuhire said she will focus on sharing her story.

"I once questioned what success truly means after seeing friends from university in various successful careers.

"To me, success is using your full potential in a way that brings deep joy without compromising freedom or risking others. Aspiring actors should ask themselves what success means to them, how ready they are to face challenges, and what sacrifices they are willing to make," she said.