Rwanda: Hepatitis - 'It's Time for Action - Test, Treat and Vaccinate'

World Hepatitis Day takes places every year on July 28 with the aim of bringing the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and to influence real change.

The theme of World Hepatitis Day 2024 is "It's time for action - test, treat and vaccinate". I spoke to a few friends and much to my surprise, I found quite a number had very limited knowledge and relatively poor awareness of Hepatitis. There was also relatively little knowledge about how to prevent, test, vaccinate or even treat.

Inflammation of the liver of any cause is referred to as hepatitis. It may be caused by viruses, drugs, or alcohol, although the most common cause is viruses, termed viral hepatitis.

For the purposes of this article, we will talk about Viral Hepatitis.It's an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal.

There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. While they all cause liver disease, they differ in important ways including modes of transmission, severity of the illness, geographical distribution and prevention methods.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2024 Global Hepatitis Report, the number of lives lost due to viral hepatitis is increasing. The disease is the second leading infectious cause of death globally -- with 1.3 million deaths per year, the same as tuberculosis, a top infectious killer.

These deaths are mostly from Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. The Viral Hepatitis Scorecard 2021 from WHO reports that more than 91 million Africans live with Hepatitis B or C, which are the deadliest strain of the virus.

According to the National Policy on Viral Hepatitis Prevention and Management in Rwanda, Rwanda has a huge burden of morbidity and mortality due to both Hepatitis B and C infections. It calls for action to control this public health concern.

In Rwanda, a recent population-based study revealed the prevalence of HBsAg to be 2.0% and the prevalence of anti-HCV to be 1.2% among people 15-64 years old. The prevalence is a bit higher in pregnant mothers and healthcare workers.

Although it may take time for individuals to show symptoms, the frequent types of symptoms include fatigue, yellow eyes of jaundice, dark urine, abdominal pain and vomiting. Chronic infection may lead to more serious health problems such as cirrhosis or cancer of the liver.

While there is currently no complete cure for hepatitis B or C, available medicines can control the virus and reduce the risk of complications. Some newer drugs have been reported to be able to cure Hepatitis C when there is an early diagnosis.

Based on the National Policy on Viral Hepatitis Prevention and Management in Rwanda, 2015, Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) set of to combat Viral Hepatitis. This body works with other stakeholders, technical working groups and other partners to put in place preventive and treatment services. Vaccination is the most important tool in the prevention of Hepatitis B.

Although there is no vaccine for Hepatitis C, screening of individuals, especially those at higher risk helps identify infections early and provides timely treatment to avoid complications.

Individuals, families and the general population also need to get better knowledge on testing of viral hepatitis, and prevention strategies for viral hepatitis like practicing safer sex and avoiding sharing personal items like toothbrushes and razor blades. Safe disposal of biomedical waste is also crucial.

To truly make an impact in the fight against viral hepatitis, it is imperative that we all play our part. This involves not only policymakers and health professionals but also individuals, families and communities taking proactive steps to educate themselves and others about the disease.

By participating in awareness campaigns, getting tested, and ensuring vaccinations for Hepatitis B, we can significantly reduce the burden of this preventable and treatable disease.

Together, through coordinated action and sustained commitment, we can work towards a future where viral hepatitis no longer poses a threat to Rwandans. Let's seize the opportunity presented by World Hepatitis Day to make a meaningful difference. We can do it.