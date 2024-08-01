South Africa: 'It's Heartbreaking,' Says Pretoria Girls High Parent As School Faces Fresh Allegations of Racism

Preliminary investigations into claims of racism at Pretoria Girls High School have revealed that a principal failed to act after being informed of an alleged whites-only WhatsApp group where apparent racist messages circulated in 2023.

Listen to this article 10 min Listen to this article 10 min As Pretoria High School for Girls battles fresh allegations of racism, parents have laid bare the frustration and feelings of inadequacy experienced by their children and expressed concerns about their children's mental wellbeing.

Last week, a group of students held a protest to raise awareness and demand action to be taken against peers who allegedly complained about black pupils and made statements that had racial connotations and displayed microaggressions in a "whites-only" WhatsApp group.

On Tuesday, 31 July 2024, the mood was sombre at the prestigious school, which was historically attended by whites only, but began admitting black pupils following the end of apartheid in 1994.

Disciplinary proceedings against 12 pupils started on Tuesday. Eight of those learners have been removed as prefects.

Outside the school, political parties protested amid a heavy public and private security presence in and around the school precinct.

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane visited the school and briefed the media on the latest developments in the matter.

Chilonane said following last week's protest, new evidence had come to light suggesting that the incident was not...