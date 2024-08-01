South Africa: Plastic Pollution - Western Cape Winter Storms Leave Piles of Garbage Along Rivers and Beaches

31 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristin Engel

The intense storms that lashed the Western Cape coast over the winter months have left behind masses of man-produced waste and litter.

Plastic bags, baby food packaging, microplastics, medical waste, shoes and other items of clothing have been found lining some of the beaches and rivers of the Western Cape.

After weeks of heavy rains and strong winds, shocking photos and videos of the accumulation of waste have been shared across social media.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsWhen Daily Maverick went out to photograph the pollution along rivers and beaches in some areas of Cape Town this week, we found enormous amounts of plastic items, nurdles and discarded clothing. This is not only an environmental problem that affects land, freshwater and marine ecosystems, but is also a human problem, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has previously said.

Most of what we found were microplastics; the end product after plastic waste is distributed by wind and water, building up in the ocean for decades before slowly decomposing.

As UCT researchers have explained, many different kinds of aquatic animals become entangled in or consume these microplastics. This can either kill them or severely reduce their appetite, causing biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation, and contributing to climate change.

And it's not just the animals that are consuming...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.