Zimbabwe: Farmers Call for Multi-Pronged Strategy to Agric

AT a time Zimbabwe is reeling from the devastating effects of the El Niño-induced drought, farmers have underscored the need for a multifaceted approach to ensure the country achieves its agricultural targets for the 2024/25 season.

The El Niño phenomenon has had a profound and recurring negative impact on agricultural yields across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, including Zimbabwe.

As such, the country's agriculture sector is now projected to contract by 21,2 percent, down from -4,9 percent initially projected, mainly on account of severe than anticipated impact of the El-Nino induced poor rainfall out turn for the 2023/24 summer cropping season.

The late onset and unreliable rains during the first six months of the season impacted negatively on planting activities, resulting in a 6 percent decrease in total area planted during the 2023/24 season from 3,8 million hectares to 3,6 million ha.

Furthermore, the long dry spells and high temperatures across the country during the mid-season, caused severe moisture stress, wilting of crops and significant crop failure in most areas. This resulted in significant declines in output of key crop such as maize and cotton.

Speaking during an event to unpack the 2024/2025 summer cropping plan, approved by the Cabinet about two weeks ago, Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) executive director Mr Paul Zakariya said ensuring that the 2024/25 agricultural production targeted were achieved required "a comprehensive approach that considers the perspectives and needs of farmers."

Central to the ZFU's strategy is the strengthening of extension services to equip farmers with the latest agricultural knowledge and practices. Mr Zakariya also called for increased access to financing, including low-interest loans and crop insurance, to cushion farmers against risks. Technology adoption was another key pillar and Mr Zakariya noted digital tools can significantly enhance farmers' decision-making and productivity. Additionally, the ZFU is also called for improved market access, value addition initiatives, and supportive government policies to create a conducive environment for agricultural growth.

Infrastructure development, particularly in rural areas, is also seen as critical. Better roads, storage facilities, and communication networks will facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and enhance farmers' livelihoods.

Mr Zakariya emphasised the importance of farmer empowerment through cooperatives and associations, as well as the need for robust data collection and monitoring systems to track progress and inform policy decisions.

Speaking during the same event, president of the Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) Dr Shadreck Makombe called on local farmers to adopt a proactive approach to risk management, emphasising the importance of diversifying crops and implementing sound financial strategies.

He highlighted the five primary risks facing the agricultural sector namely production, marketing, financial, legal, and human resources.

Dr Makombe underscored the need for farmers to develop comprehensive risk management plans to mitigate potential losses.

To safeguard against production setbacks caused by adverse weather conditions, pests, and equipment failures, farmers were advised to diversify their crops, adopt resilient farming practices, and invest in crop insurance.

Marketing risks, such as price fluctuations and market access challenges, could be mitigated through market research, cooperative formation, and exploring multiple sales channels, Dr Makombe suggested.

In addition, financial stability could be enhanced by creating detailed business plans, monitoring expenses, and seeking alternative financing options. Farmers were also encouraged to diversify their income streams through off-farm activities.

Dr Makombe said legal and environmental risks could be minimised by understanding contractual obligations, maintaining adequate insurance coverage, and adhering to environmental regulations.

He stressed the importance of collaboration among farmers, urging them to share knowledge and resources to collectively address common challenges. The 2024/25 summer plan is based on the policy imperative to build better, and to increase the resilience of agricultural value chains to withstand future similar shocks.

It is the implementation tool for the Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy (AFSRTS), and is informed by the recent Cabinet-approved "Drought Strategies and Measures for Mitigation and Resilience Building" covering the crops, horticulture, fisheries, livestock and irrigation subsectors.

The plan presents a robust framework to harness the agricultural enablers, co-factors, causes and multipliers to systematically sustain increased production and productivity.

The 21 major enablers, co-factors, causes and multipliers of agricultural production and productivity include finance, irrigation, mechanisation, seed, fertiliser, chemicals, power, fuel, pests and diseases, markets, farmer and payments and capacity building.

Under the plan, the target is to increase production of grain to 3,3 million tonnes from 744 271 tonnes last season, a 340 percent increase. Overall production volumes of major crops are expected to increase by 347 percent from 914 848 tonne to 4 million tonnes in the 2024/2025 season. For the 2024/25 season, the focus on crops will be based on agro-ecological tailoring of crops, enhancing climate-proofing at household level (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) and at National level (expansion of area under irrigation). A grain production target of 3,3 million tonne surpasses the food and feed requirements by 33 percent, above the target of 10 percent.

The estimated financial requirements are US$1,6 billion and the Government will contribute 37 percent, the private sector is expected to contribute 60 percent through contract schemes while self-financed farmers will contribute 3 percent.