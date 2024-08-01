Zimbabwe: Ntunte School Leaps Into Digital Age

Joy and excitement filled the air at Ntunte Primary School in Filabusi, Matabeleland South yesterday, as Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, wife of Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, commissioned a computer laboratory and a brand new staff cottage at her former primary school.

The newly built staff cottage features eight rooms and is powered by solar energy, while the computer laboratory has been installed with innovative software.

The software allows students to learn independently, access notes and take mock examinations, which are automatically graded, eliminating the need for teacher intervention.

Addressing Filabusi residents yesterday, Colonel Baloyi urged Zimbabweans to use their resources, no matter how limited, to contribute to nation-building.

"President Mnangagwa always encourages us to build our country, brick upon brick, stone upon stone. You do not need to have 1 million bricks to start building; with just 100, we can start building something."

Those who succeeded in life should remember their roots, she said.

"These communities need us the most," she added.

"We don't have to contribute in grand ways; even small efforts can make a difference.

"I implore everyone in Zimbabwe to form organisations with former students, go to the villages, and make a positive impact. Let's develop all schools. While the Government is doing its part, we also need the private sector and individual citizens to help cover the gap."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe ICT Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Col Baloyi said she's living by the principle that "charity begins at home", starting her IT philanthropy in her own backyard to make a meaningful impact.

"We need to keep pace with these changes, especially since the Government is emphasising Education 5.0, which aims to produce technologically advanced children capable of driving innovation and industry.

"We have observed that children in rural areas lack the same resources as their urban counterparts, so we are trying to bridge this gap. Our goal is to empower young children to contribute meaningfully to Zimbabwe's future, economy and innovation through ICT."

For Nontobeko Dube (12) a Grade Six pupil at Ntunte Primary School, the new laboratory is a beacon of hope.

"This new building is not just a structure, but a beacon of hope and opportunity for us all. It represents the possibility of new discoveries, forming new friendships, and having new experiences that will shape our minds and hearts," she said.

Zanele Mhlanga, a 16-year-old student from Singwango High School, in close proximity to Ntunte Primary, was deeply inspired and could only aspire to emulate her selflessness.

"What Madam Chiwenga has done for Ntunte Primary School is truly inspiring to me, as it contributes to the development of our country's education system. I would love to give back to my community when I grow up, just like she has done."

Col Baloyi is a former Ntunte Primary School student and two more schools will this week receive 20 computers each, complete with modern software.