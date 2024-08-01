Zimbabwe: Energy Sector Workers Worried Over 560 Job Cuts As Three Coal-Fired Stations Face Closure

UNION leaders in the Energy sector have bemoaned plans by the government to close and repurpose three coal-fired plants saying such a move will have a bearing on jobs in the country.

Last year the Energy and Power Development Ministry unveiled plans to decommission small thermal power stations in the country while driving more investment towards renewable energy sources in line with the global shift from fossil energy as part of strategies to limit harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

ZEWU general secretary, Martin Chikuni recently told Industrial Global Union that the plans have been undertaken through unilateralism on the authorities' part.

"We are seriously concerned by the unilateral approach of management at ZPC, as it is clearly in violation of the principles of social justice and democracy at the workplace as enshrined in the Labour Act (Chapter 28:01). The employees have a right to be involved and participate, through their trade union, in decisions affecting their interests at the workplace," he said.

The union contends the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), which owns the power stations, did not consult the union about the impending closure and views this as an unfair labour practice.

The fears however come on the back of assurances by the government indicating the exercise will be conducted in a manner that takes into account possible negative domestic impacts on citizens who may be affected by the transition have since been guaranteed.

The workers' leaders have written letters to the management, challenging the processes if management fails to engage the union about the decommissioning of stations.

They fear that some of the decisions being made in its absence will have a detrimental effect on the working conditions and welfare of workers.