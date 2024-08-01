Zimbabwe: Maintain Clean Cities for Economic Growth, Civic Pride - VP Mohadi

Tehran, Iran — Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who was here for the inauguration of Iran President Masoud Pezeshikian, has urged Zimbabweans to maintain clean cities as this boosts economic growth, enhances aesthetics and fosters civic pride.

Speaking before he departed for Harare yesterday, VP Mohadi said maintaining clean cities should continue beyond the 44TH SADC Heads of States and Government Summit scheduled for August 17 where President Mnangagwa assumes Chairmanship of the regional block.

"Everyone desires to see clean cities and a clean environment. We are happy to see how things are happening in Zimbabwe, beautifying our roads.

"Let it not just be for SADC, let it be inculcated in our people to have a culture of cleanliness, a culture of beautification," he said.

VP Mohadi urged municipalities back home to learn how Tehran, with a huge population of 15 million people, has managed to keep its environment clean.

"In this country, where we are, I am told the total population of Tehran is 15 million, which is Zimbabwe's total population. But if you go around, the city is clean.

"We need to take a leaf from Iran, on how they possibly are doing it. If it's their municipalities, how are their municipalities doing it?

"We do not see them sweeping their cities during the day, but their streets are clean. This is lacking with us back home, we need to shun dirt, we need to shun litter," he said.

VP Mohadi's call to action does not only address the aesthetic and environmental needs of urban spaces, but also points to a deeper connection between a clean city and economic growth, civic pride, and overall quality of life.

In December 2018, President Mnangagwa declared that every first Friday of each calendar month is a National Clean-Up Day.

The National Clean-Up Day exercise which is in the spirit of creating a clean, safe and healthy environment states that "it is the duty of every individual across the country to clean their surrounding areas be it places of work, education, religion, recreational and residential premises to manage waste management in the country."

Government this year also launched a beautification programme aimed at transforming Harare into a "vibrant and attractive city".

As alluded to by VP Mohadi, the programme aims to boost economic growth, enhance aesthetics and foster civic pride in the capital.

Government in collaboration with local authorities, is also working to repair and maintain infrastructure, as well as alleviate traffic congestion.

Furthermore, Government intends to engage local and real estate investors for a countrywide programme to retrofit ageing infrastructure and rejuvenate urban areas.

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Tehran's journey towards maintaining a clean environment was a result of various urban cleanliness initiatives undertaken by the municipal government.

Over the past two decades, the city has implemented several programmes aimed at waste management, recycling, and public awareness campaigns.

Initiatives such as the "Clean Tehran" campaign have focused on educating citizens about the importance of waste segregation and responsible disposal practices. This campaign has led to increased community involvement and a sense of responsibility towards the environment.