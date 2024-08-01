South Africa: Operation Shanela Addresses Crime in the Greater Upington

press release

A successful operation was conducted in the greater Upington led by the ZF Mgcawu District Commissioner, Brigadier Monica Sebili along with the Station Comander of Upington, Brigadier Peet Coetzee, Station Commander of Rosedale, Colonel Kgosietsile Hikwana and Station Commander of Paballelo, Lieutenant Colonel Johan Isaacs on Wednesday, 31 July 2024.

The operation intended to address all crimes, commenced in Rosedale where the members conducted a school raiding and some illegal items, including dangerous weapons, were seized. A tuck shop was raided in Rosedale informal settlement, and liquor to the value of R3960 00 was seized.

The members continued to serve final protection orders in the area.

A Vehicle Check Point was conducted in Paballelo during which 518 vehicles and 466 persons were stopped and searched. Traffic fines to the value of R8050 were also issued for traffic violations.

The final phase of the operation concluded at taxi rank plaza, focusing on illegal gambling where fines amounting to R1200 00 were issued and compliance inspections conducted at licensed liquor outlets.