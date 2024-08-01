Uganda: Museveni Now Urges Ghetto Youth to Hold Leaders Accountable

President Museveni has assured ghetto youth that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government is committed to serving all Ugandans.

Speaking at State House Entebbe, Museveni said the NRM prioritises "politics of interest" that benefit the people.

During the meeting with 100 leaders of ghetto SACCOs from the Kampala Metropolitan Area, Museveni highlighted the significant role of the ghetto communities in Uganda's liberation.

He urged the youths to hold their leaders accountable and demand the resources and support meant for them.

"The problem of the ghetto people started when the educated elite failed to engage effectively with the uneducated," Mr Museveni said.

He called on the ghetto communities to utilize the structures of Local Councils (LCs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure their voices are heard and their interests represented.

The President recounted his long-standing connection with ghetto communities, tracing it back to the 1960s.

He rejected claims that his recent engagements with these communities were new, stating, "This story of saying this is my first time to link up with the ghetto is not true."

In a move to support the ghetto SACCOs, President Museveni fulfilled his Shs 1.2 billion pledge, distributing Shs 100 million to each of the 12 SACCOs in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono.

He encouraged the youths to engage in small businesses, artisanship, and other economic activities to improve their livelihoods.

Museveni also cautioned against being misled by politicians with selfish motives, urging the youths to focus on legal and constructive activities.

He emphasised the importance of government initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM) in alleviating poverty and improving the lives of all Ugandans.

The Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda, thanked President Museveni for his support of the ghetto communities, emphasizing that they are integral to Uganda and contribute significantly to its development.

"These individuals have been trained in managing their SACCOs, and we are confident that most of them are now transformed. Those who are yet to transform will also be transformed," Kabanda stated.

Brig Gen Christopher Dhamulira, director of crime intelligence and project coordinator, mentioned that the ghetto project began under President Museveni's guidance in March 2022. He has been collaborating with his team under the leadership of Minister Kabanda and the State House Comptroller, Jane Barekye.

"Previously, the ghetto youth lacked leadership, but we addressed this by facilitating elections that allowed them to select leaders at the zone, parish, and division levels," he explained.

He further noted that the structure was officially launched by the Minister of Internal Affairs in August 2022 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Following the launch, they began organizing the youths into SACCOs, recognizing that in the past, resources intended for ghetto youths were often misappropriated by intermediaries.