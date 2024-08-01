Zimbabwe: Govt Sets Deadline for Pfumvudza/Intwasa Holing

Government has set September 30, as the deadline by which Pfumvudza/Intwasa beneficiaries should have completed hole digging on the three designated plots for the programme to start receiving inputs.

This comes as global climate scientists have predicted a season characterised by La Nina weather that may influence the season to start earlier than usual hence the need for farmers to be ready for such an eventuality.

In an interview, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri yesterday observed that to build resilience, farmers must have three Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots ready by September 30 to ensure timely planting backed by the climate-proofing strategy.

"The September 30 deadline for plot preparation is crucial, as it allows farmers to have their land ready for timely planting at the start of the cropping season. It enables them to take full advantage of the optimal planting window and capitalise on favourable weather patterns to achieve better crop performance and higher yields," said Prof Jiri.

By meeting this deadline and implementing the three-plot approach, farmers are able to build resilience in their agricultural practices strengthening their ability to withstand the challenges posed by climate variability and other potential disruptions.

"Farmers should work diligently to mulch their fields, apply soil amendments and set up the moisture conserving planting potholes, which are the hallmark of this conservation agriculture technique," explained Prof Jiri.

By preparing three Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots, farmers can diversify their crops and mitigate the risks posed by climate variability. The three-plot system allows for cereal, oil seed and protein production enhancing the overall resilience of the households.

The Government's flagship Pfumvudza/Intwasa is a key driver of the 2024/25 summer plan, as the preparation of multiple climate resilient plots will boost household food production and enhance the overall agricultural output.

"The primary focus of the Government's summer agricultural plan is to achieve household food security and strengthen the nation's strategic grain reserves," said Prof Jiri.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has since started moving farming inputs to holding centres across the country following cabinet's recent approval of a US$1, 6 billion summer agriculture plan.

"We are working to achieve an efficient and equitable supply of critical resources such as seed, fertilisers and chemicals to farmers in preparation for the forthcoming summer planting period," said Prof Jiri.

Timely provision of farming inputs is a crucial component of the overall success of the summer cropping season.

Prof Jiri emphasised that inputs for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme would only be distributed to farmers who have prepared three plots in adherence to the principles of conservation agriculture.

"This requirement for farmers to establish three Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots in compliance to conservation agriculture principles serves as a strategic initiative to enhance the agriculture sector's resilience in the face of climate change," said Prof Jiri.