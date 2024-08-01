Southern Africa: Govt Praises Hospitality to Visitors

The Government has lauded Zimbabweans for the hospitality extended to visitors participating in the 7th Sadc Industrialisation Week, which opened in Harare on Sunday and ends tomorrow.

In a statement last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said: "We want to commend hard working Zimbabweans for maintaining peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country.

"We are aware of futile machinations by failed opposition elements and archbishops of anarchy and despondency disguising themselves as the clergy who are working with some rogue student 'cashvists' and a known diplomat, to discredit Zimbabwe's integrity.

"To this end, the full might of the law will be deployed to ensure peace and tranquillity which is an inherent character of our sovereign identity," he said.

"We are aware of clandestine financial transactions. We know who the source is. We know how the funds were allocated. We are just waiting for the right time."

Dr Muswere also encouraged the media to focus on the development trajectory which the nation is "enjoying under the transformative policy genius" of President Mnangagwa.

"His tried, trusted and tested economic revolutionary credence continues to be the guiding tower to prosperity and preservation of our national liberation legacy

"Let us all work together in solidarity and focus on the future of Zimbabwe, ensuring that our efforts today will secure a prosperous tomorrow for all," he said.

There are desperate attempts by some opposition politicians and NGOs aligned to them to cause chaos.

But the Government has assured the nation and visitors of a tranquil environment, with law enforcement agencies already on high alert to deal with malcontents.