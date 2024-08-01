Zimbabwe: Yadah Will Still Prosper Without a King

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive feels the departure of midfielder King Nadolo has left a huge hole but the Miracle Boys are not exactly in dire straits in terms of their Castle Lager Premiership prospects.

Nadolo has since joined promotion-chasing Northern Region Soccer League side Scottland where he is expected to play a key part for the ambitious club.

The former Dynamos man had become a huge part of Yadah's vertical movement in the top flight after providing five assists.

His combination with Khama Billiat had become a thorn in the flesh of opponents and Ruzive will have to look for alternatives to keep the train rolling.

The good thing is that the former Black Rhinos and Triangle gaffer doesn't need to look beyond players with the club's institutional memory.

Their usual Number 10 Prosper Kafelapanjila is ready to step in and fill in Nadolo's shoes.

And Ruzive is confident the charismatic midfielder can deliver the goods for the team.

"Honestly losing King Nadolo at this juncture of the marathon is a huge blow to our ambitions. But this is the nature of the game.

"He was a huge part of us and his combination with other midfielders including Khama Billiat was reaping fruits," said Ruzive.

"But football is always like that. We have several players who can still come forward and fill in the shoes left by the departure of Nadolo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Prosper (Kafelapanjila) has always played that role and even when Nadolo was still around, he would play and show us that he is a good midfielder.

"It's now up to him to step in and show that he can do it. There is no doubt about his capabilities and what he can offer as an individual.

"Besides Kafelapanjila, there are so many good players who can still play that role, and that is also dependent on what formation we would be using as a team."

Ruzive said his re-tooled team will be targeting a strong finish in the league.

"We have Khama Billiat, a player who can decide matches, especially supported by the other talented individuals in the team.

"I feel that we have a very good team that is good enough to challenge for a top-four or top-six finish.

"It's a different ball game altogether this time around. Yadah will not fight against relegation but they will be fighting with all the top dogs for a strong kill." Yadah is yet to lose a match in the second half of the season after drawing once and winning twice in the past three games.