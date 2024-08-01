Zimbabwe: Zim Introduces Cutting Edge Tech in Bean Processing

A Local Agro — processing company has joined the continent's trendsetters in technological innovations after introducing cutting-edge technology for processing and packaging beans for domestic and export markets.

Montgomery Processors (Monty's) managing director, Mr Liam Philp revealed this during the launch of the Horticultural Development Council's (HDC) first hub and spoke collaboration between his company and Central Association of Cooperative Union (CACU) recently.

The new technology, Tetra Recart, allows products traditionally sold in cans and bottles such as beans, vegetables and thick soups to be sterilised and stored in cartons that offer shelf stability for up to 24 months.

"Tetra Recart technology is the very first on the continent and we are very proud to be the innovators to bring it to Zimbabwe. This technology makes us competitive on prices, brings sustainability to the whole value chain, makes logistics efficient and uses less energy in recycling," said Mr Philp.

He added that the innovation allowed them to create a pull effect cascading to small-scale farmers who are poised to produce Michigan pea beans. Their strategy for the first six months is to specialise in understanding the local value chain while supplying the local market before starting exports, he added.

Mr Philp said Government was on point on the need to formalise growers' operations to build a track record leading to bankability and if this was accompanied by offtake arrangements with processors, it would create opportunities for primary producers to access funding from banks.

He said Monty's had signed the agreement with CACU to have adequate local supplies and save foreign currency from importing the product from Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa.

HDC commented that the partnership marked the beginning of an innovative out-grower scheme to support smallholder farmers.

"Through the partnership, smallholder farmers will benefit from an off-taker agreement to supply Michigan pea beans to Monty's. This cooperation is a cornerstone of the HDC's innovative hub and spoke model, which is implemented with support from the United Kingdom (UK) and the Netherlands and designed to integrate small-scale farmers into the agriculture value chain," said the HDC statement.

By connecting CACU farmers with Monty's, the model aims to boost farmers' incomes, enhance product quality, create jobs and support sustainable agriculture, added the statement.

CACU has already initiated a pilot programme to cultivate 10 hectares of Michigan pea beans and is actively recruiting farmers for this exciting opportunity.

HDC chief executive officer, Mrs Linda Nielsen commented: "This engagement marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower smallholder farmers for inclusive growth. By providing a stable market and technical support, we are helping farmers to thrive and contribute to the nation's agricultural growth."

CACU was registered in 1972 as an agricultural and marketing supply cooperative under the Cooperative Act and its core business is to produce, sell, distribute and market agricultural inputs and produce.

CACU chief executive officer Mrs Bertha Maziva said: "Today we are happy to sign a contract to grow the high value Michigan pea beans and look forward to increasing food and nutrition security for households in the country."

Signing ceremony: from left seated, Monty's Mr Liam Philp, HDC's Mrs Linda Niesen and CACU's Mrs Bertha Maziva. from left standing DR&SS's Dr Dumisani Kutywayo and UK's deputy ambassador Dr Joanne Abbot.