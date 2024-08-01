Zimbabwe: Macheso's 13th Album Under Spotlight

In general numerology, the number 13, embodies the energy of positive transformation and growth in life.

The same number is believed to hold a deep message about progress and finding our path in other contexts.

The same digit is also said to bring luck to those who embrace it.

Could this be the case with Alick Macheso who launches his 13th album, "Kupa Kuturika" at Alex Sports Club in Harare tomorrow? And, of course, for the naysayers, this is not Friday the 13th.

Will the new album be a defining moment for Macheso's perfect timing and trust in God?

Will Macheso be rewarded for all the waiting periods for some of his desires of the heart?

This will come under the spotlight tomorrow when the showbiz stalwart drops album number 13.

A social commentator, marriage builder and counsellor that he is, Macheso will be under the microscope.

With 26 years at the helm of Orchestra Mberikwazvo after leaving Nicholas Zakaria's Khiama Boys, Macheso should not be reminded of is job.

His management reckons Macheso has nailed it on the "Kupa Kuturika" album.

It carries six tracks including "Kuverengera", "Undiregererewo", "Zvichada Hama", "Murangarire", "Kunditaya" and "Hunhu Hwakashata".

It was produced at Alema Music in Chitungwiza by Bothwell Nyamhondera.

Macheso's publicity chief, Tichaona Makahamadze, assured fans that the album was worth the wait.

"As we promised them, this album is worth every penny because we took our time working on it.

"We don't have an excuse to disappoint them because they have faith in us," said Makahamadze.

The publicity added that the launch was a celebration of the power of collaborations.

"We are sharing the stage with Saintfloew, Andy Muridzo, Feli Nandi, Enzo Ishall, Chillspot Family, and Cheso Boys (Esau and Tatenda Macheso) who want to show the power of collaborations."

Besides all the hype that has been created, it remains to be seen whether Macheso will cement dominance with quality productions.

Loyal fans have been calling for quality productions, a concern which Macheso's team is aware of.

In 2022, tens of thousands of fans were turned away at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex when Macheso launched his 12th album titled "Tinosvitswa Nashe".

All this will come under the spotlight as Macheso launches a new album at an upmarket venue.

"We are confident people will come in droves, judging by the uptake of tickets.

"Some fans will be travelling from as far as Chitungwiza, and we are confident it will be a full house.

"Judging by the line-up, I think we have done our best by catering for other genres at our launch," said Makahamadze.

Macheso has been collaborating with youthful musicians like Freeman and Seh Calaz among others.

This could be a sign that Macheso's management is aware of current showbiz trends.

The main concern now is on sustaining the standards after the launch, while music should be a priority.

Besides "Kupa Kuturika", Macheso boasts of a rich catalogue comprising "Magariro" released in 1998, "Vakiridzo" (1999), "Simbaradzo" (2000), "Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya" (2003), "Vapupuri Pupurai", (2007), "Ndezvashe-eh" (2007), "Zvinoda Kutendwa" (2010), "Kwatabva Mitunhu" (2012), "Tsoka Dzerwendo" (2016), "Dzinosvitsa Kure" (2018) and "Tinosvitswa Nashe" (2022).