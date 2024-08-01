Zimbabwe: Government Up Close - Rekindling Zimbabweans' Flame of Patriotism

There is a notion that we need to debunk in this week's piece.

Patriotism is not partisanship and it is not proof of membership of a certain party.

Of course, there may be some purely coincidental alignment between being a member of a certain political organisation and patriotism but that is all, really.

This is because "patriotism" can simply be defined as love, loyalty and devotion to one's country.

It is a sentiment that evokes a sense of national pride and moves one to always be satisfied with their association with that country. It makes them have a readiness to defend their country and support it.

From the above definition, it is clear that patriotism is not just a sentimental feeling, but a vital force that can propel our country to prosperity.

For us to achieve this prosperity, we need a stitch that sutures us together in national unity. And patriotism is that stitch. It is a force that gives us a shared sense of purpose and collective responsibility as a nation.

As Zimbabweans, we have a shared history, we share a common culture in spite of the sundry nuances and subtle idiosyncrasies that enrich our diversity as a common people.

If we work together towards the common goal of shaping and building the Zimbabwe we all want, we can achieve Vision 2030 much earlier than the year reflected.

Some have regrettably noted that this noble drive has become a fleeting concept, particularly if we go by what is posted and defended on social media.

Some have become so disconnected to that sense of identity and are now putting narrow self-interests ahead of the greater good.

They have now become ready tools in the hands of those who wish ill upon our country. Without realising the glaring evidence of self-hate, they have teamed up with the country's detractors.

Some have even received awards for validating the prejudices of our detractors and give shelter to those who wish to have the shield of puppets as a cover for their bigotry and an unwillingness to accept that it is not harmful to anyone's interests to leave us alone to run our country unmolested.

I acknowledge however, that not everything we go through or witness can be blamed on foreigners and meddling by outsiders. Sometimes we have to look in the mirror regardless of how ugly the image that glares back at us is.

As is our force of habit, let us illustrate so we make the point clearer. The Olympics and patriotism are very closely intertwined and as each Olympian competes under their national flag they are associated with their nation.

This is an athlete representing their country at the global stage. So naturally, the athletes bear their national colours and flag and give prominence to their national symbols.

National anthems are played during medal ceremonies, stirring a common emotion among patriots and reinforcing a sense of national pride. We all agree so far, right?

How then does one explain the pettifogging and disinformation that characterised online conversations among Zimbabweans when other nations were exuberantly bursting along their seams with pride on seeing any content about their athletes in Paris?

Some even went on to throw shade on our top Olympian that he had been selected by the Political Bureau (Politburo) of the Party of Government to represent the country!

This was an effort to vicariously attack his father who has a position of prominence within the Government. Anyone who really cares about facts would know that one qualifies to participate at the Olympics through rigorous training and an equally gruelling selection process which demands excruciating qualifying times.

Someone will probably try to claim that this was just a joke. No, it was not. Any joke that tries to trivialise our standing as a nation is not funny and is in bad taste.

Can you trash our soldiers when they are at war and still call yourself a patriot?

By the same token, can you rubbish our athletes when they are encamped at the Olympic Village flying the national flag high and still claim to be a patriot?

The answer to both questions is a resounding negative. If there is a rallying point for nationals, it is around their Defence Forces. Why not, seeing that they put their lives on the line to protect the country and its citizens from external threats so that we are not only safe but maintain our sovereignty and nationhood?

This is actually a fundamental aspect of patriotism. This is why going to other countries, one would find that at the airport there are preferential lines for diplomats and another preferential line for military veterans. This is the spirit every Zimbabwean would need to embrace as it is the embodiment of national loyalty.

When nationals show patriotism, it acts as a unifying force which will bring the people together. It does not mean they will not have any differences, but it means that they are prepared to put their differences aside and defend their nation or country as a unified cohesive force.

When they are done with the common threat, then they lock horns and deal with their internecine squabbles.

In Zimbabwe we have diverse communities with diversity characterising a number of domains. This should be embraced, but we can only be stronger in our little differences if the rallying point is the national interest. This naturally leads us to look at the impact of patriotism on national security.

The security of our nation depends on the skills and loyalty of our security apparatus, but it depends a lot more on the crucial role played by the patriotism of the general citizenry which has a sense of duty and a willingness to protect the country from a hybrid of external and even internal threats in some cases. Should one still remain loyal to their country even if it is wrong?

The answer is affirmative. This was aptly put by Carl Schurz when he said, "My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right."

What this says is that whatever the case maybe, citizens have a responsibility to actively contribute to the betterment of their country.

In short, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo." It is the responsibility of the nationals to build their nation. When President Mnangagwa said the "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo" rallying call, he was simply saying, none but ourselves can build our country for us.

We also have a responsibility to present our country in the light we want to be viewed as nationals. Should we prefer not be perceived as barbaric and brutish, we should stop portraying our country as such. Do you know that we are perceived by outsiders in the very same way we caricature our leadership?

If in any doubt think closely about this and you will see how true it is. In all this, the media has a central role to play.

This was seen playing out a few days ago when American Actress Tiffany Haddish posted a video appearing to imply that she was blown away to discover that we have real supermarkets in Zimbabwe and she mingles with human beings when food shopping rather than domestic animals waiting to be slaughtered for her choicest cuts.

When some patriots rightly expressed indignation towards this outrage, she blamed it all on the media.

So, to everyone out there who is giving some sob story to motivate some good doer to loosen their purse strings, please think of the impact it has on your country and resultantly, on you as its passport holder.

We create these caricatures through the way we portray our country on social media for ephemeral approval by a bunch of faceless unpatriotic trolls.

Some of the opposition parties here do not really help.

There is one who threatens to rename the country in the very unlikely event of winning elections.

Even though he says he wants to call it, the Great Zimbabwe, why still?

We have seen this very person desecrating one of our most iconic and revered national symbols known as the Zimbabwe Bird (African Fish Eagle), associating it with satanism and devil worshipping.

The profanity from this person knows no bounds to an extent where he shuns our National Anthem opting for the retired Ishe Komborera Africa.

It is these types of actions that tend to be cascaded to the gullible and acquiescent supporters who blindly follow suit in these unpatriotic acts.

Rekindling the flame of patriotism among Zimbabweans requires a collective effort from all citizens, leaders and stakeholders.

By embracing our shared values, celebrating our diversity, and working towards a common goal, we can ignite the spark that sent young people trudging across borders to take up arms to liberate this nation.

It is that same spark that can ignite the propellant that will set our nation on that path to greatness.

Together we can start by first celebrating that which makes us all proud to be called Zimbabweans.

There are some among us who are fervently patriotic. That is the exact flicker that we need to fan collectively so that we build a roaring national flame which illuminates our pathway to Vision 2030, a harmonious and prosperous Zimbabwe to be enjoyed by us and many generations to come.

*Nick Mangwana is the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services