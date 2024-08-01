Zimbabwe: Ultimate Livestock Guarding, Shepherding Dog

Farmer's Diary

Predators remain one of the biggest menaces facing livestock farmers, particularly those who raise small livestock like goats and sheep.

Given their sheer size, goats and sheep are more vulnerable to attacks by predators like jackals and cheetahs. This leaves farmers with no choice but to invest in predator control to minimise their losses.

While farmers have a range of options at their disposal, such as firearms, snares, and human herders, it's the use of guarding dogs that stands out as a highly effective strategy in minimising livestock losses to predators.

Success with livestock guarding and shepherding dogs largely depends on the dog breed's innate or inborn abilities on one hand, and importantly the responsibility of the farmer in providing proper training to the dogs on the other.

This week's instalment is focused on the prime livestock guarding and shepherding dog -- the Kangal or Anatolian Shepherd.

The Anatolian shepherd has been dubbed the ultimate shepherding dog because of its strong protective instincts, which make it an exceptional guardian for livestock, particularly when trained properly.

It originates from the Anatolian region of Turkey and has been used in livestock protection for over 5 000 years against wolves and therefore, showcases a rich past in livestock guarding.

The Anatolian shepherd is the number one dog with the strongest bite force of any dog breed. Its bite measures approximately 743 pounds per square inch (PSI), which is equivalent to 52,2 kg per square centimetre.

This tremendous force is attributed to the breed's large head and powerful jaw muscles. The Anatolian Shepherd's bite force is a crucial aspect of its ability to be an effective guardian dog. It has been known to protect livestock from predators like wolves, bears, and jackals.

The Anatolian Shepherd is a large and muscular dog. Its weight ranges from 50 to 68 kg for males and 36 to 54 kg for females, although variations exist depending on genetics and individual health.

It boasts a double coat in various shades, with distinctive V-shaped ears for heightened awareness. It is known for its independent nature, exhibiting strong self-reliance and problem-solving skills.

In Namibia, for instance, the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) has been promoting the use of the Anatolian Shepherd by farmers to protect their livestock against cheetahs.

Through its Livestock Guarding Dog Programme, the CCF trains these dogs from infancy to serve as livestock guardians while preventing the loss of cheetah lives at the hands of farmers through guns and snares.

The programme has been successful, with farmers witnessing a substantial reduction of between 80 and 100 percent in livestock losses, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Anatolian Shepherd as the ultimate shepherding dog.

At Chivara Farm, we have used the Kangal for livestock guarding since 2017, and we have been amazed by their unique traits, particularly attentiveness and protective nature. Since we started using Anatolian shepherds, we have witnessed a drastic reduction in predator-related losses, losing only 3 animals, 2 to jackals and one to a python.

Anatolian Shepherds can follow the flock to the veld, sleep and hang around them. When strangers approach, they always bark, approaching the intruder with its tail raised and unmistakably coiled towards the end.

They can also display approach withdrawal behaviour, retreating to the flock if challenged, with a tail between their legs.

Predators typically avoid attacking where a guarding dog displays approach withdrawal behaviour. This way, attacking a predator becomes unnecessary, and the dog successfully fends off the predator from livestock without risking its life.

When it becomes necessary, the Anatolian Shepherds can show dominance and aggression in maternal-like defence by single-handedly attacking and even killing predators.

Since we do controlled breeding, we introduce the puppies into kids and lamp kraals at six weeks and keep them together all the time until they graduate to join the rest of the flock in the kraals and the veld.

This is usually at 5 to 6 months when the adult teeth are growing.

We give them food in the kraals and often join the kids and lamps in eating the creep feed.

We always ensure that no elements that are harmful to dogs are found in the creep feed. We use wooden kennels with bedding where they can creep in while playing with kids. It is common to find puppies and kids sleeping together as they bond.

Kennels also serve as an escape in instances where goat mothers show aggression, especially if they are not used to staying with guarding dogs.

Leaving your puppies with no places to seek protection from aggressive mothers will retard their progress to guarding dogs.

Where farmers don't practice controlled breeding, another way of training your puppies is by constructing a small kraal where you can keep a smaller number of goats and sheep with the puppy. You can rotate the animals several times a week to allow all flock members to mingle and familiarise themselves with the dog.

You can also place a saltblock or hay rake outside the pen to draw other flock members near the dog for familiarisation purposes.

Farmers must ensure that during the first year, training focuses on socialising their dogs with goats and sheep to form social bonds. Social contact made soon after weaning is likely to be maintained into adulthood.

Thus, young puppies confined with goats and sheep are more likely as adults to prefer goats and sheep to people or other dogs; the same applies to kids and lambs; those raised with a dog will show an attachment as adults to the dog they were raised with.

Sheuneni Kurasha is the managing director of Chivara Farm, a diversified farming operation which specialises in stud breeding for small livestock (Boer goats, Kalahari Red goats, Damara sheep and Meatmaster sheep) as well as Boran cattle. For feedback, kindly get in touch on email: [email protected]; X: @chivarafarm or WhatsApp: +263 77 2874 523.