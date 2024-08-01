Zimbabwe: Company Eyes Regional Markets

Aluminium sulphate manufacturer, Chilmund Chemicals, will soon start importing its water treatment chemical to several countries in the region as it seeks to consolidate its expansion plans in the region

Speaking on the side lines of the SADC Industrialisation Week, Chilmund Chemicals business development director, Mr Nicholas Bhero, said production had increased three-fold from the time they started, leaving them with surplus to export to neighbouring countries.

Aluminium sulphate is used to purify raw water, extracting everything in collodial solution that tends to make water cloudy and muddy.

"We manufacture 7 500 tonnes every month, and our local market only consumes 1 500 tonnes. We now have the capacity to export to several African countries and we are happy to say that some of the countries have been amenable to our expertise in manufacturing water chemicals.

"A few weeks ago, our company was featured in a Malawian newspaper. Following the article, the Malawian Minister of Water and Sanitation, Honourable Abida Mia promised to visit our plant in Bindura in August to appreciate our manufacturing processes," he said.

The technology used at Chilmund Chemicals is environmentally sustainable since it does not produce emissions at the manufacturing plant.

In addition, the water chemical does not have iron content and meet global standards. The plant's state-of-the-art laboratory, and every batch produced undergoes rigorous testing to ensure that the aluminium content is between 16 and 17 percent, in line with the global standards.

Mr Bhero added that the company has since tendered their bids in various African countries to supply water chemicals and remain optimistic.

"We got in touch with FIDAG in Mozambique, which is an equivalent of our own Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), and also submitted our tender documents for consideration.

Mr Bhero expressed optimism on their regional overtures, considering that their product is of high quality.

"We are the only company producing non-ferrous aluminium sulphate in the region, in Southern and East Africa, at the moment".

"That gives us a competitive edge," he said.

Started in 2023, the US$25 million chemical plant that was commissioned by President Mnangagwa last year in October manufactures granular and liquid aluminium sulphate. From the time it was started, Chilmund Chemicals has to date employed 160 permanent employees.

The plant is evidence of the growing belief and self-confidence among Zimbabwe's young entrepreneurs, who are now taking up opportunities in the manufacturing sector.