Zimbabwe: Mashawi Finally Gets His Pound of Flesh!

For most of the Zimbabwe Sables ensemble, finally breaking a 23-year-long losing streak to Namibia, was a surreal and unearthly feeling.

The win, and Zimbabwe's Africa Cup conquest, has catapulted the entire team into the limelight, instantly turning them into celebrities within the Zimbabwe rugby fraternity and beyond.

"Zimbabwe, as a whole, has been awesome," said Sables' co-captain Kudzai Mashawi.

"We received tons of messages on Facebook and social media to congratulate us on the win.

"Even when you walk around town now, people recognise us and come to talk to us about the game.

"You can even see some pointing at us, some whispering and it's all been overwhelming.

"We had forgotten about and it's so good that both the rugby community and the country as a whole, rallied behind us and we have brought some smiles to their faces," he said.

Mashawi offers a unique case of how big Zimbabwe's win over Namibia truly was.

Yes, Zimbabwe went on to beat Algeria (29-3) in the final to be crowned African Champions.

However, the true final and real test of Zimbabwe's standing on the continent came during their semi-final clash with Namibia.

They had last beaten Namibia in 2001.

Despite a long and storied career, Mashawi had played against Namibia twice, once at Under-20 level and the other in what became a one-sided 60-29 demolition of the Sables on his debut in 2016.

"I have played twice in my career; the first time was at under-20 level back in 2012 and then I made my senior debut against them again in 2016," he said.

"We lost to them in both games, losing out on a World Junior Trophy slot during the first match and then lost by quite a big margin on my senior debut.

"Winning this match meant a lot to me personally, and the result is right up there in terms of career highlights.

"It is second to, maybe, only wearing the national team colours," he said.

With the result and cup win now in the rear-view mirror, Mashawi believes both the team and Zimbabwe Rugby Union need to come together and start preparing for the next Africa Cup competition.

Of course, the stakes will be higher as next year's Africa Cup competition will double as the final qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

"Adequate preparation and more game time is important going forward," he said.

"The more games and competitive teams we play against, the better we will be and get.

"If we get tested more often, we will be able to identify the areas that need work.

"We are going to that competition as the number one ranked team and defending champions, this means we are going to have a target on backs.

"We need to be ready for whatever comes our way and whatever adjustments the other teams make," he said.

Mashawi, however, did stress that he believes that the team is in a better state, especially, after finally beating Namibia and going all the way to lift the cup.

He lauded the union for their efforts to take care of the team and Sables coach, Piet Benade.

This he said had brought a refreshing vibe into the team.

"The defining factor for us, during this past campaign, was the vibe in the team and how we all came together in buying into the coach's vision," went Mashawi.

"It is a new group- mixed with both seasoned players and some bright young guns, and we have bonded well over the last six or so months we have been together.

"The camaraderie is excellent, we have all bought into the coach's vision and everyone knows their roles and what is demanded of them.

"Even when the foreign-based joined us, it was easy for them to adjust and catch up.

"Credit to the Sables' Trust also, they took really good care of us," he said.