Zimbabwe: Fortune Binzi's Unfortunate Season

FORTUNE BINZI has not been that fortunate in front of goal this season and many are already ruling the Manica Diamonds striker out of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot race, which has been spiced up by Khama Billiat's brilliant form.

At this stage last season, Binzi was among the leading scorers and ended with 10 goals, three behind Takunda Benhura and Moses Demera, who were the joint top scorers in the 2023 season.

This was despite the fact that Binzi missed at least six games due to a fractured arm. He was also selected among the season's best 11 players.

But things are not looking that good for Binzi who is on three goals and is trailing leading scorers Billiat of Yadah and CAPS United's William Manondo by six goals, after Match Day 21.

Binzi, who turned 26 yesterday, is currently not in the Golden Boot mix, but the ex-Yadah striker believes goals will come "at the right time."

He is predicting another intriguing Golden Boot race although he thinks that team goals are more important than individual achievements.

"I can't say I am still in the Golden Boot race or I am out, it's up to God, but I will keep pushing," Binzi told Zimpapers Sports hub. "Last season, there was a time when I scored about eight goals in four matches, so nothing can stop me from scoring say six goals in two matches. "If that happens then it can change the face of the goal-scoring charts.

"Goals will come at the right time and we will keep working hard as a team."

Binzi's paltry goal return has impacted negatively on Manica Diamonds, who have now gone for six matches without finding the target.

The Gem Boys are also win-less in their last seven matches.

"It's a phase which will pass because we keep working hard," said Binzi.

Manica Diamonds are still one of the favourites to lift this year's league championship despite trailing log leaders FC Platinum by five points, going into the last 13 rounds of action. They finished second last term.

"I will forever be grateful to Manica Diamonds, for me to be the player I am today is because of Manica Diamonds, they played a big role," says Binzi.

"That's why I do not want to dwell much on the Golden Boot race for now because those are individual awards.

"I have to score as a striker, mainly to help the team win and not because I want to achieve as an individual," he added. Nonetheless, the race for the 2024 Golden Boot is set to intensify during the business end of the season.

Simba Bhora's Tymon Machope is breathing down on Billiat and Manondo's necks with eight goals.

Interestingly, Machope's Simba Bhora host Billiat's Yadah at Wadzanai Stadium on Saturday. Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders), and Manica Diamonds newboy Evans Katema are tied on seven goals. The trio of Never Rauzhi (Highlanders), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), and Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars) have six goals each.

Top scorers chart:

Khama Billiat (Yadah) 9

William Manondo (CAPS United) 9

Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora) 8

Evans Katema (Manica Diamonds) 7

Lynoth Chikukwa (Highlanders) 7

Walter Musona (Simba Bhora) 7

Never Rauzhi (Highlanders) 6

Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum) 6

Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum) 6

Brighton Ncube (Highlanders) 5

Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds) 5