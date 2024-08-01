Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Pays Courtesy Call On New Iran President

Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday paid a courtesy call on new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations.

In an interview before departing, VP Mohadi said the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation.

He said fresh efforts would be put in expediting the implementation of 12 agreements signed by the late former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"I met the President this morning (yesterday) to convey fraternal greetings from his brother back home and also to look at some areas of cooperation, the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that we agreed on, which had not been activated," said VP Mohadi.

"We discussed those and he is very keen that we get all those MoUs implemented before we embark on new ones," said VP Mohadi.

He added that President Pezeshkian was keen to work with Zimbabwe to create more economic opportunities in the areas of agriculture, tourism, science and technology projects, telecommunications and pharmaceuticals.

VP Mohadi highlighted the safe environment in Zimbabwe and assured President Pezeshkian of the safety of investments.

"They are very keen (on investing in Zimbabwe). I tried to paint a picture of a Zimbabwe that is very accommodating of investors from his country.

"I did that so that when investors come to Zimbabwe, they are guaranteed 100 percent that their investments are safe.

"What we are interested in as Zimbabwe is the transfer of technology skills and that whatever infrastructure they would have built, they will not take it back to their home, they leave it in Zimbabwe," added VP Mohadi.

Investments will help reduce unemployment in the country.

VP Mohadi said his presence at the inauguration, where he was representing President Mnangagwa, was key and speaks volumes of existing ties between Harare and Tehran.

"The President was invited to come to this inauguration, but because of his tight schedule that he has back home, I am standing in for him.

"This shows we have very strong bilateral ties between the two countries. It is very important that we were invited at that level.

"We had dinner, we had conversations with a number of people that were there even with the President. Every delegate had a word or two with him at the banquet," he said.

VP Mohadi also urged Iran to support Zimbabwe's candidature for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027 to 2028.

VP Mohadi and his delegation were seen off at the Mehrabad International Airport by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Iran, Bright Kupemba, Iran Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani and embassy staff.