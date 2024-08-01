Zimbabwe: Magwaza a Wanted Teenager

Sports Reporter

IT has not been doom and gloom in the Dynamo dressing room, after all.

Amid the chaotic performances, which have seen the Glamour Boys look barely average, a versatile teenager,Tendaishe Magwaza, has been thriving.

While DeMbare can still mathematically win the league, their chances are practically faint as they trail log leaders FC Platinum by 13 points.

But Magwaza has been a shining beacon in the giants' dressing room, and some Southern African teams, including a third-tier Swedish side Boden City, have all confirmed their interest in taking up the young player on board.

The 19-year-old has held a forte in central defence in the absence of injury-prone captain Frank Makarati where he has left a huge impression. He has also played at right-back and in midfield over the past 21 matches, winning critical acclaim in the process.

And South Africa top-flight side Marumo Gallants along with Botswana's Gaborone United, Orapa, Township Rollers, Galaxy Jwaneng as well as Zambia's Power Dynamos have all formally made inquiries about him.

Magwaza's manager Gilbert Sengwe yesterday confirmed growing interest in the teenager's services.

"Yes, I can confirm that we have been approached by several clubs in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, and of late, Sweden," said Sengwe. "We are weighing the options and still looking at which move could benefit the player professionally because it is about his career, his growth, and realising his full potential.

"That is the reason why we haven't finalised anything yet. Otherwise, we are very pleased with the amount of interest that Magwaza has generated."

Sengwe said the teams are ready to sign the DeMbare prodigy without letting him go through trials.

Botswana clubs could, however, get a chance to assess the player from close range when Dynamos face ZESCO United of Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round at the National Stadium in Gaborone in two weeks.

Dynamos will host ZESCO United in the neighbouring country as there are no suitable facilities to house international games in Zimbabwe.

"There are a lot of scouts coming to watch him when Dynamos play ZESCO United. That means we could have more than seven offers at the end of the preliminary round fixtures between Dynamos and ZESCO United," said Sengwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Look, those clubs from Botswana and Zambia which have already expressed their interest will have a final look at the boy in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixtures against ZESCO United.

"There will be many scouts and I believe Magwaza will showcase himself and seal a move depending on who we agree with.

"I am not saying he will play in the continental club championship as if it's cast in stone. But whether he plays or not, the teams I have mentioned are keenly interested in his services.

"The Swedish club just wants to have a look at his videos and they will immediately make a decision. That is how close we are to a move in Europe." Magwaza introduced himself as a Dynamos junior a few years ago before he was then loaned to WhaWha in 2022.

He then reverted to the Glamour Boys last year where he saw limited playing time though before getting significant time on the field under Genesis Mangombe this season.