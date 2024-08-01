Zimbabwe: France Commits to Deepening Economic Ties

France is committed to strengthening bilateral ties with Zimbabwe particularly in the economic sphere for mutual benefit, the outgoing French Ambassador, Mr Laurent Chevallier, has said.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday, Ambassador Chevallier reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening relations between Harare and Paris.

"I was honoured to meet His Excellency just before my departure after four years of my mandate as Ambassador of France here in Zimbabwe. We had an opportunity to discuss with His Excellency, the partnership between France and Zimbabwe and our common will to reinforce that partnership especially in the economic sector".

Ambassador Chevallier leaves after spending four years in the country.

"I had the opportunity to reiterate to His Excellency, France's commitment to strengthen the relationship in many fields as we are implementing our relationship in many fields like research, like dual heritage and education that we would want to develop.

"We are about to have new French investors coming here to visit Zimbabwe and prospecting Zimbabwe's opportunities," he said.

During his recent visit to France, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who was representing President Mnangagwa, met over 30 companies under the Movement of Enterprises of France (MEDEF) International, which is France's leading economic diplomacy arm and a delegation from BRGM, a geological surveying company.

In his meeting with MEDEF, the organisation's president of the sustainable cities taskforce, Mr Gerard Wolf, said they would visit Zimbabwe in October.

After meeting with the VP, BRGM's area manager for Southern and Eastern Africa, Mr Eric Gomez, said they were committed to setting up shop in Zimbabwe to improve the country's mining sector adding that they were also interested in co-operating in other areas that include agriculture production and ground water management.