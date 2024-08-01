Zimbabwe: Iodz Celebrates Leadership Excellence

The Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IoDZ) held its 2024 Director of the Year Awards ceremony, celebrating outstanding leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to corporate governance and ethical leadership.

Held on July 12, 2024, the event, themed "Celebrating Leadership Excellence", recognised individuals and boards who have made significant contributions to their organisations and the broader economy.

Speaking at the occasion, Institute of Directors Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Cathrine Nyachionjeka, welcomed guests, including Mutapa Investment Fund chief executive officer, Dr John Mangudya, represented by chief investment officer Mr Simba Chinyemba, and acknowledged the support of sponsors, members and partners.

The awards nomination and selection process were informed by the IoDZ Director Competency Framework, which assesses director mindset, knowledge and skills.

The framework is designed to promote and champion the highest standards of professional competence for directors and other organisational leaders.

In existence for 67 years, the institute has been celebrating directors for the past 19 years.

Equity Axis, the research partner, conducted an in-depth analysis of participants, focusing on board conduct, composition, financial performance, ESG, management competence and disclosure.

Ms Nyachionjeka emphasised the institute's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe's aspirations for an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

She also highlighted the importance of inculcating excellence in leadership and promoting ESG practices.

The ceremony was attended by captains of industry, invited guests, and IoDZ members, who were urged to continue championing good corporate governance and ethical leadership.

The event also marked the announcement of the inaugural ESG and Sustainability Conference, scheduled for September 12-14, 2024, in partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) and Institute for Sustainability Africa (Insaf).

Ms Nyachionjeka underscored that the IoDZ has been a guardian of good corporate governance in Zimbabwe; promoting accountability, transparency, and effective decision-making.

Through initiatives like Women on Boards Zimbabwe and the Future Directors programme, the IoDZ has prioritised inclusion and diversity on boards and in senior executive positions.

"The institute has made leadership, and directorship open to anyone with the appropriate skills, right mindset and knowledge, irrespective of their socioeconomic background or personal traits," Ms Nyachionjeka added.