Tanzania: Samia Forms Presidential Commission On Tax Reforms

1 August 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has formed the Presidential Commission on Tax Reforms, tasked with reviewing and advising on tax matters.

The Head of State has appointed former Chief Secretary, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue, to chair the commission.

According to a statement issued by Chief Secretary Dr. Moses Kusiluka, the commission comprises eight members who will review and provide advice on taxation matters in the country.

The members include the former Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Professor Florens Luoga; former Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Professor Mussa Assad; and retired Secretary General and Ambassador, Maimuna Tarishi.

Other members are Senior Lecturer at Zanzibar University (ZU), CPA Aboubakar Mohamed Aboubakar; retired Ambassador and Legal Advisor, Ambassador Mwanaidi Sinare Maajar; tax expert and former Head of the Tax Advisory Department at PwC, Mr. David Tarimo; and Commissioner of Foreign Finance at the Ministry of Finance and former Chief Commissioner of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Mr. Rished Bade.

During the 15th National Business Council (TNBC) meeting, President Samia announced the government's decision to form a committee to review and advice on taxation matters in the country.

