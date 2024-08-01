Tanzania: Samia Honours Mkapa's Legacy

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has described the third-phase President, the late Benjamin Mkapa, as the father of systems, institutions and a reformist whose vision and dedication advanced the country's health sector.

Speaking at the official closing of the National Human Resources for Health Conference in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, President Samia celebrated Mkapa's enduring influence and contributions to healthcare.

"The legacy of Mkapa continues to resonate even after his passing," President Samia said during the event, which was organised by the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF) in partnership with the government. The conference aimed to honour Mkapa's significant impact on Tanzania's healthcare system.

"President Mkapa championed three key pillars: reforms, institutions and systems," President Samia noted.

"His tenure saw the establishment of many institutions and the implementation of numerous changes, particularly in the healthcare sector."

She highlighted Mkapa's pivotal role in addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic by founding the Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS).

Additionally, Mkapa introduced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and initiated reforms that led to the creation of the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI).

His efforts also improved working conditions in remote areas to attract and retain healthcare workers and after completing his presidential term, he established the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation.

"Mkapa's vision extended beyond his presidency. The Benjamin Mkapa Foundation, established after his term, continues his fight against AIDS, constructs housing for health workers and strengthens health systems," President Samia added.

Similarly, she noted that the challenge of human resources in the health sector has led the sixth phase of government to expand the scope of scholarships and provide loans through the Higher Education Students' Loan Board (HESLB) and the Samia Super Specialisation Programme.

President Samia added that the government has expanded the construction of maternity wards and purchased modern medical equipment in referral, regional and district hospitals noting that the improvement led to an increase in demand for professionals from other cadres of the health sector.

"Every time we take a step toward development, it brings about another challenge, which is a characteristic of progress. This indicates significant advancement in the health sector," she added.

Dr Samia highlighted that the government is proceeding with its efforts to employ health workers, with a plan to recruit many over the next five years.

She directed the Ministry of Health in Mainland to learn from Zanzibar how partnerships between the government and the private sector can increase efficiency in the health sector and health facilities in the country.

"The success of the health sector depends on the joint efforts between the government, private sector and non-governmental organisations including religious institutions," she said.

President Samia also called on health professionals from both sides of the union to meet regularly to discuss the country's health challenges.

She directed the Prime Minister's Office to strengthen the human resource for health multisectoral coordination committee to increase efficiency.

The committee include, Ministry of Health, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance (PO PSMGG), Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ministry of Finance and Representatives of private sectors.

The Head of State also directed the Ministry of Health to complete a national survey to determine the actual status of healthcare professionals in the job market. 'We would like to understand the healthcare workforce outside the health facilities, including those in the job market."

She further said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation should develop a health diplomacy strategy and support the availability of advanced training opportunities for healthcare workers in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, including foreign health science universities. They should explore how to engage and apply for opportunities such as scholarships or affordable education.

The President directed the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance (PO PSMGG) to consider the recruitment of Mkapa fellows who are working on contract in the employment permits issued in 2024/2025.

Moreover, President Samia said that government recognises the importance of human resources for health saying the previous phases also invested heavily in the area.

Earlier, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi who is also a Settlor of BMF said the institute will continue to support the government's efforts in preparing human resources by developing and improving systems that contribute to human resources through Mkapa fellow program.

Dr Mwinyi said the programme has 7,322 health workers of which 37 per cent are employed by the government and the rest are under the health projects managed by private sector institutions.