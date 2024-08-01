South Africa: Five Takeaways From Alan Winde's Opening of the Provincial Legislature Address

Western Cape Premier Winde criticised the national government's budget cuts, saying there was a 'need to secure fair funding in the province'. He also touched on job creation, infrastructure and safety and security.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who is serving his second term, addressed the opening of the seventh provincial legislature on Wednesday, highlighting the need for a fair share of the budget from the National Treasury, as well as his government's commitments to job creation, eradicating poverty and providing safety and security.

Winde, from the DA, was re-elected as premier after the 29 May general elections. He appointed Deidré Baartman, Jaco Londt and Isaac Sileku as new members of his cabinet. Baartman, the finance MEC, would work closely with the National Treasury to secure funding for the province, said the premier.

Key takeaways from his opening address include:

Budget

Winde said a critical focus for the Western Cape government would be ensuring financial sustainability. He criticised the national government's budget cuts that were announced during the national Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement last year.

"Our residents were forced to endure unprecedented in-year cuts, compromising budgets. These budget cuts are hitting frontline government services such as education, healthcare and social development the hardest. It is the most vulnerable in society who are feeling the...