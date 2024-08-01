Morocco: His Majesty the King Receives Congratulatory Message From Chinese President On Throne Day

31 July 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a congratulatory message from the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the 25th anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

In this message, President Xi Jinping expressed, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, his sincere congratulations and best wishes for the health and success of His Majesty the King, the prosperity of the Kingdom of Morocco and the happiness of the Moroccan people.

The Chinese President was pleased to note that under the Sovereign's leadership, Morocco has achieved sustained economic growth in recent years, and expressed his confidence that the Kingdom would continue to make further achievements.

Xi Jinping took the opportunity to emphasize that "China and Morocco enjoy a traditional friendship," adding that Sino-Moroccan relations, established 66 years ago, have maintained a good development momentum, with mutual trust and fruitful cooperation in various fields.

The Chinese President also expressed his great attachment to the development of relations between the two countries, expressing his readiness to work together with His Majesty the King to open up broader prospects for the Sino-Moroccan Strategic Partnership in the interests of both peoples.

