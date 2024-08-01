South Africa: Mbalula Accuses Yengeni of Trying to Destroy ANC in Cryptic Messages Before Zuma's Hearing

The 'intimidating' text messages ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula sent to party veteran Tony Yengeni ahead of Jacob Zuma's disciplinary hearing had nothing to do with the case against the former president, the ANC's National Disciplinary Committee found. This article is free to read.Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.Create your free account or sign in FAQ | Contact Us Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us: You want to receive First Thing, our flagship daily newsletter. Opt out at any time. Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you've forgotten A code has been sent to .... Please check your email and enter your one-time pin below: Didn't get the code? Resend email Use your password instead? Enter password Open in Gmail Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min The uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party has raised alarm bells about possible intimidation by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula towards former president Jacob Zuma's representative in his disciplinary case, Tony Yengeni, adding that it showed how unfair the disciplinary process was.

However, Daily Maverick has information showing that Mbalula's text message reads: "Who do you think you are? To destroy the ANC. Who are you, Tony?"

The National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) report, which found Zuma should be expelled, explains that Yengeni's complaints about the disciplinary proceedings against Zuma included how Mbalula was attempting to intimidate him through text messages.

According to the report, Mbalula had sent the message to him "because comrade Yengeni had an old history of undermining the ANC publicly and had nothing to do with the disciplinary hearing or the fact of comrade Yengeni appearing on behalf of the charged member".

Mbalula could also not understand why Yengeni had brought this matter to the disciplinary hearing.

The ANC secretary-general was a witness in Zuma's hearing and he spoke about how the former president failed to uphold the principles of the ANC despite having served the party for...