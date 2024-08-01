East Africa: Puntland Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of East Africa University Official

Bosaso, Somalia — Puntland police have apprehended Mohamed Abshir Muse, the prime suspect in the murder of Khalid Ali Khalid Awmuuse, the Deputy Finance and Administration Chair of East Africa University.

The incident occurred in Bosaso on July 29, 2024. Muse was arrested at 6:00 a.m. in the Durduri area near Bosaso, with the assistance of local elders.

Khalid Ali Khalid Awmuuse was a respected member of the East Africa University community, known for his dedication to the institution's financial and administrative affairs. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the university and the wider community.

The arrest of Mohamed Abshir Muse is a significant development in the investigation into the murder. The Puntland police have been working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice, and the collaboration with local elders in the Durduri area has proven instrumental in Muse's capture.

The motive behind the murder is still under investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing inquiries.

The Puntland police have assured the public that they will continue to work diligently to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for the crime are held accountable.

The East Africa University community mourns the loss of Khalid Ali Khalid Awmuuse and has expressed its gratitude to the Puntland police for their swift action in apprehending the suspect.

The university has also announced plans to hold a memorial service to honor the life and contributions of the late Deputy Finance and Administration Chair.

As the investigation continues, the Puntland police are determined to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident and ensure that the perpetrator faces the full extent of the law.