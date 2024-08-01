Somalia Condemns Killing of Hamas Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran

1 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia has strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, in Tehran, Iran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia released a statement expressing its deep concern over the incident, which it described as a "flagrant violation of international law."

In its statement, the Ministry called on the international community to take immediate action to stop what it referred to as "Israeli aggression" in Gaza. The Somali government also urged for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.

The statement read, "The Federal Government of Somalia condemns the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which is a flagrant violation of international law. We call on the international community to take immediate action to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza and to find a peaceful solution to the conflict."

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who was the head of the political bureau of Hamas, has sparked widespread condemnation and concern across the international community. The incident is expected to further escalate tensions in the already volatile Middle East region.

The Somali government's condemnation of the killing comes as part of its broader stance against violence and aggression in the Middle East. Somalia has consistently called for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has expressed its support for the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia has reiterated its commitment to working towards peace and stability in the Middle East and has called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to resolve their differences.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh is likely to have far-reaching implications for the region, with many fearing that it could lead to a further escalation of violence and instability.

The international community will be closely watching developments in the coming days and weeks, as the situation continues to evolve.

