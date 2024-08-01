Ethiopia: PM Abiy Stresses Need to Understand Macro-Economic Reform Holistically Rather Than in Isolation

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stressed the importance of understanding the Macro-Economic Reform Program Policy holistically rather than in isolation.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has embarked on full implementation of macroeconomic reform policy with a view to achieve high and stable economic growth, maintain single-digit inflation, and build a globally competitive economic system.

The premier gave briefings to various stakeholders on the reforms this morning.

"We have thoroughly evaluated what needs to be done to bring about development in Medemer (synergy)," Abiy stated on social media.

"Our approach is pro-poor and focused on supporting the most vulnerable," he underscored.

However, Abiy added that the success of these reforms depends on all stakeholders collaboratively increasing productivity, exports, and revenue.

The prime minister has also revealed that law enforcement agencies are mandated to take action against malicious traders who artificially manipulate prices.