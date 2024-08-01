Ethiopia: PM Abiy Stresses Need to Understand Macro-Economic Reform Holistically Rather Than in Isolation

1 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stressed the importance of understanding the Macro-Economic Reform Program Policy holistically rather than in isolation.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has embarked on full implementation of macroeconomic reform policy with a view to achieve high and stable economic growth, maintain single-digit inflation, and build a globally competitive economic system.

The premier gave briefings to various stakeholders on the reforms this morning.

"We have thoroughly evaluated what needs to be done to bring about development in Medemer (synergy)," Abiy stated on social media.

He stressed that it is important to understand the Macro-Economic Reform Program Policy holistically rather than in isolation.

"Our approach is pro-poor and focused on supporting the most vulnerable," he underscored.

However, Abiy added that the success of these reforms depends on all stakeholders collaboratively increasing productivity, exports, and revenue.

The prime minister has also revealed that law enforcement agencies are mandated to take action against malicious traders who artificially manipulate prices.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.