Kenya: No Evidence Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni Asked Kenyan President William Ruto to Be Ruthless With Protesters

1 August 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Dancan Bwire

IN SHORT: As anti-government protests continue in Kenya, we have found no evidence that the Ugandan president encouraged his Kenyan counterpart to allow soldiers to deal with the demonstrators. The quote attributed to Yoweri Museveni has been fabricated.

A Facebook post doing the rounds on social media in Kenya attributes a controversial quote to Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni.

He is quoted as urging Kenyan president William Ruto to use the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to clamp down on protesters.

"My friend President Ruto stop being too soft with those children you have well trained military let them loose so that they can deal with those thugs the way am dealing with Ugandans. Remember that Africa children are very stubborn but they fear death," reads the quote.

The KDF comprises the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy.

Kenya has been facing a series of protests led by young people since 18 June 2024. They were sparked by the unpopular 2024 Finance Bill, which included controversial tax hike proposals.

The demonstrations continued even after Ruto withdrew the bill and sacked almost his entire cabinet. They have since shifted to demanding better governance and Ruto's resignation.

On 26 June, Kenyan lawmakers approved the deployment of KDF soldiers to support the police. The army deployment followed deadly protests the day before, when demonstrators overpowered police to enter Kenya's parliament and set part of it ablaze.

But did Museveni utter those words? We checked.

No evidence

The Facebook post doesn't give details of when or where Museveni made the statement. This lack of detail is often a red flag that a quote circulating on social media is fabricated.

We noticed that the post was poorly written. It lacks important punctuation such as commas and full stops, and where there are full stops, they are awkwardly placed. This is uncharacteristic of a president's post, or that from a reputable media house.

The post is conspicuously missing from the internet, despite its potential to attract local and international media attention. This is unusual for such a statement.

We have found no evidence that Museveni said this, or that any media house quoted him as saying it.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.