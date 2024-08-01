South Africa: W Cape Grade R and Transfer Applications for 2025 Open

1 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Western Cape parents who wish to apply for Grade R or a school transfer for the 2025 school year can do so from today, 1 August 2024.

The on-time application window closes on 16 August 2024.

For admission to Grade R, a child must turn six years old in the year that the child starts the grade.

In addition, transfer applications for Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 and 12 are to be submitted at the school to which the parent or caregiver wishes to apply or their nearest Western Cape Education Department (WCED) office.

This applies to school transfer requests for learners already attending school, applying for Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12.

"Please note that schools can only capture applications for their own institution, but district officials can capture applications for multiple schools," the provincial department explained.

According to the department, parents or caregivers will be required to fill out the WCED application form, which can also be downloaded from the department's website, to submit to schools or the district office from today.

"Parents can drop off the application form and supporting documents at the school directly. They can also contact the school for details on electronic submissions on the official WCED form only."

Parents who have not registered on the online system previously will first need to register on the website and once completed, they can then proceed to the application.

With regards to Grades 1 and 8 applications, the department said schools are currently finalising their admission lists, and confirming placements for children on their waiting lists.

"This process is ongoing. We do, however, appeal to all parents and caregivers who have not yet applied for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2025 school year, to do so immediately."

This can be done through contacting their district office or calling 0861 819 919 for more information.

Applications can be submitted online at https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions.

Parents applying online from Grade R and transfers will need supporting documents such as an immunisation card, identity document (ID), birth certificate, passport, study permit, and proof of address or police affidavit.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.