South Africa: W Cape Grade R and Transfer Applications for 2025 Open

Western Cape parents who wish to apply for Grade R or a school transfer for the 2025 school year can do so from today, 1 August 2024.

The on-time application window closes on 16 August 2024.

For admission to Grade R, a child must turn six years old in the year that the child starts the grade.

In addition, transfer applications for Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 and 12 are to be submitted at the school to which the parent or caregiver wishes to apply or their nearest Western Cape Education Department (WCED) office.

This applies to school transfer requests for learners already attending school, applying for Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12.

"Please note that schools can only capture applications for their own institution, but district officials can capture applications for multiple schools," the provincial department explained.

According to the department, parents or caregivers will be required to fill out the WCED application form, which can also be downloaded from the department's website, to submit to schools or the district office from today.

"Parents can drop off the application form and supporting documents at the school directly. They can also contact the school for details on electronic submissions on the official WCED form only."

Parents who have not registered on the online system previously will first need to register on the website and once completed, they can then proceed to the application.

With regards to Grades 1 and 8 applications, the department said schools are currently finalising their admission lists, and confirming placements for children on their waiting lists.

"This process is ongoing. We do, however, appeal to all parents and caregivers who have not yet applied for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2025 school year, to do so immediately."

This can be done through contacting their district office or calling 0861 819 919 for more information.

Applications can be submitted online at https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions.

Parents applying online from Grade R and transfers will need supporting documents such as an immunisation card, identity document (ID), birth certificate, passport, study permit, and proof of address or police affidavit.