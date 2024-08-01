South Africa: Gauteng Residents Urged to Use Water Sparingly

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is pleading with residents in Gauteng to practice and maintain water conservation efforts, despite the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) holding steady.

According to the DWS, this week, the Vaal Dam, which forms a key part of the IVRS, is currently at 49.7%, down from 50.5% the previous week.

"Comparatively, during the equivalent period last year, the dam boasted a higher capacity of 90.1%."

However, the IVRS is currently stable at 81.0%, a drop from last week's 81.5%.

Last year at this time, the department said, it was at a "more satisfactory" 96.0%.

"This high level of the IVRS will ensure a sustainable supply of water to Gauteng residents."

Meanwhile, the water level at Grootdraai Dam experienced a slight decrease from 85.3% to 84.4% this week, compared to its capacity of 91.9% last year.

Bloemhof Dam, a significant reservoir, also experienced a minor decrease in water levels from 91.1% to 90.6% this week.

"During the corresponding period last year, the dam maintained a steady level at 102%."

Sterkfontein Dam is said to be the dam which maintained the same level as last week at 98.5% this week. The dam recorded a higher capacity of 100.1% last year.

In addition, the Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho are currently in good condition, despite the water levels at Katse Dam experiencing a slight decline this week.

The water level at Katse Dam dropped from 75.9% last week to 74.5% currently, a decline from the 91.9% level recorded during the same period last year.

On the contrary, Mohale Dam's water level has not changed, remaining steady at 100.8%. Last year, Mohale Dam registered a slightly lower capacity of 100.7%.

"Despite a modest decrease in water levels in several essential water sources, the Department of Water and Sanitation consistently advises Gauteng residents to exercise prudence in their water utilisation.

"Furthermore, the department urges municipalities to address water leaks within the province."