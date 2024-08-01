South Africa: Two Men Attacked By Leopard At Air Force Base Hoedspruit

The South African Air Force (SAAF) has confirmed that there was a leopard attack at the Air Force Base (AFB) in Hoedspruit in Limpopo over the weekend.

According to BBC, a leopard attacked two men at a South African air force base that borders the Kruger National Park.

"One of the men, a uniformed air force member, was attacked while out for a run. The other, a civilian working at the base, encountered the leopard while on a walk," the publication said, adding that the two were admitted to hospital with scratches but no major injuries.

The SAAF said the safety and well-being of their members remains a top priority and that they are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

"We take these matters seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of all personnel and families stationed at the base."

In addition, the air force said it was collaborating with wildlife experts and local authorities to assess the situation and implement appropriate measures to mitigate future risks.

"While we understand the concerns raised by this situation, we encourage all personnel to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols when engaging with the natural wildlife in the area."

According to the SAAF, the Acting Officer Commanding AFB Hoedspruit, Colonel Enrico Gherbavaz, has since mobilised the base environmental team to mitigate further risks.

Immediate measures include summoning the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) to trace and monitor the leopard and contacting the Limpopo Department of Economic Development Environment and Tourism (LEDET) and other stakeholders to arrange for the leopard's safe removal.

"Additionally, communications have been sent out to residents urging vigilance and avoiding solitary outdoor activities."

The SAAF is working with Ingwe Leopard Research and wildlife veterinarians to ensure the leopard is safely relocated.

"The welfare and safety of the Drakensig community remain the utmost priority as the SAAF works with wildlife experts to resolve this situation."

The SAAF said further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to ensure a safe environment for everyone at AFB Hoedspruit."