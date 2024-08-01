South Africa: Kidnapped Businessman Rescued, Eight Suspects Arrested

Police have rescued a businessman and arrested eight kidnappers, including three Tanzanian nationals, in Johannesburg.

The businessman was kidnapped on 5 July 2024 at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort. He was rescued at a house in Lenasia on Wednesday.

The South African Police Service's (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team had been working on the case and arrested the first two suspects last week.

On Wednesday, intelligence led the multidisciplinary team to a hotel in East Gate and two apartments in Fourways where they arrested six suspects and seized drugs suspected to be crystal meth worth R300 million.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, visited the crime scene together with the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, and the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni.

The General said police are working hard to dismantle the work of transnational organised crime syndicates.

"Well done to the team. Our men and women in blue remain hard at work in taking down syndicates involved in dealing and the trafficking of drugs," said Masemola.

"Commendable progress has been registered in recent weeks and we owe those successes to our dedicated police officers and our partners in crime including, private security. We will continue to come after those who are involved in the illicit trade of drug trafficking," he said.

Masemola is expected to brief the nation this morning on operations underway throughout the country to clamp down on all forms of criminality.