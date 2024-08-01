South Africa: SA Commemorates Women's Month

Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says Women's Month is an opportunity to pay tribute to the role played by women in the decades of struggle against all forms of discrimination, subordination and exploitation.

"We also commemorate Women's Month in order to celebrate how far we have come; the journeys traversed and victories attained by the women of our country in the three decades of our democracy," Chikunga said.

Addressing the media launch of the 2024 Women's Month, Chikunga said this is the time for the country to reflect on its missteps, with the aim of correcting them.

"The 30-Year Review Report shines the spotlight on some of the commendable progress achieved in ensuring gender equality and social mobility," Chikunga said.

The representation of women in senior management positions in the private and government workforce has increased from 20% in 2001 to 36% in 2021, the Minister highlighted.

"At our universities, as of 2017, the share of female graduates was about 61.5% compared to males at about 38.5%.

"At both the undergraduate and postgraduate level, women in South African public universities have been in the majority. While these are significant strides, a lot more still needs to be done," the minister said.

The Minister said the year 2024 marks 101 years since women were allowed to enter the legal profession as practitioners.

"We have every reason to be proud of this transformative achievement. On that note, on behalf of all women in South Africa and the continent, we wish to congratulate Chief Justice Designate Justice Mandisa Maya.

"This is a monumental achievement for the people of South Africa in pursuit for justice. Chief Justice Maya stands tall as an inspiration to all South Africans, especially women from all walks of life," Chikunga said.

Chikunga also congratulated Tatjana Smith, who won South Africa's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We wish Tatjana and the entire South African Team the best of luck for the remainder of the tournament," Chikunga said.

Chikunga also paid tribute to the first cohort of Solar Mamas, who are young South African women, who recently completed their initial training in India.

"The Solar Mama Project aims to cultivate emerging industrialists through Infant Industries Development, Product Development, Market Access and Expansion to domestic, regional and global value chains and networking.

"Through our Solar Mamas Initiative, we are expanding the nurturing of emerging industrialists in the designing, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of renewable energy components by ordinary young South African women.

"This will continue to be our flagship project after reconceptualization, taking into consideration lessons learnt from the first cohort. We congratulate this group of 22 young women from the Provinces of Limpopo, North West and Free State," Chikunga said.

Chikunga said the year 2024 is significant as it marks several milestones in the struggle for the emancipation of women and their pursuit for the right to self-determination and self-actualization in all areas of human development.

"Firstly, 2024 marks 70 years since the adoption of the Women's Charter, a declaration of intent by the Federation of South African Women (FEDSAW) which clearly defined the rights and privileges for women by women in South Africa," the Minister said.

"Secondly, alongside our democratic dispensation, 2024 also marks 30 Years since the adoption of the Women's Charter for Effective Equality adopted by the National Women's Coalition Structures in 1994," the Minister said.

This year's Women's Month campaign will take stock of progress made on socio-economic empowerment of women since the advent of democracy and indicate the achievements of the Women Charter.

The 2024 Women's Month will be commemorated under the theme: 'Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom Towards Women's Development.'