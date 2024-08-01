Africa: Chinese Modernization Great Opportunity for Ethiopia, Africa

Addis Ababa — The remarkable achievement of Chinese modernization is a great opportunities for Ethiopia and Africa to realizing a new brighter prospect of success, Chargé d'affaires of Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, Shen Qinmin remarked.

The Chinese Embassy in Addis Ababa observed the 97th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the presence of former President of Ethiopia, Mulatu Teshome, senior military officers of Ethiopian Defense Force, military attaché of the diplomatic corps and invited guest from various countries.

On the occasion, the chargé d'affaires delivered a speech highlighting the glorious history of the People's Liberation Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

He said the Chinese military has always been a strong force for world peace and highlighted the global development, security and civilization initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping that provided feasible pathways and solid support for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The chargé d'affaires expressed China's commitment to heighten its bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Ethiopia and Africa at large in the path for modernization and better shared future.

He reaffirmed that China will continue working together with Ethiopia and Africa a large in promoting a high-level community with shared future on their respective path of modernization.

"China shares its opportunities to the rest of the world. China and Ethiopia are now working hand in hand on the path to modernization. The remarkable achievement of Chinese modernization will bring for Ethiopia and Africa chances and opportunities that lead to new brighter prospects," he elaborated.

Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, Senior Colonel Liu Zhaofeng on his part said that the Chinese military will continue to fulfill its sincere commitment to safeguarding peace and strengthen cooperation with Ethiopia through advancing the relationship between the two armed forces to new heights.

Former Ethiopian President Ambassador Mulatu Teshome on his part extended warm congratulations on the occasion of China's Army Day, highlighting the contributions of China in promoting global development, peace and security with the spirit of a shared future for mankind.

Ambassador Mulatu Said "The Chinese People Liberation Army is firmly committed to maintaining and safeguarding a world peace and international security by playing the narration of forging a community with a shared future for mankind"

China and Ethiopia have been longtime friends and partners marching forward along with the path for development, he added, noting that Ethio-China strategic cooperation partnership tells vividly how close friends the two countries are.