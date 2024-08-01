Uganda: UPDF Generals Honored for Exemplary Service and Leadership

The Major General Jack Bakeshumba , Chief of Joint Staff, praised the unwavering dedication and selfless service of Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) Generals who are set to retire. He highlighted their crucial role in maintaining the nation's peace and commended their mentorship of subordinate officers poised to step into their roles.

Bakasumba delivered these remarks at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters during the documentation exercise for five retiring Generals.

He encouraged them to approach their new chapter with a positive outlook, emphasizing the importance of upholding patriotic values and steering clear of negative political engagements that could hinder national progress.

He also advised the Generals to manage their gratuity funds prudently, suggesting they seek guidance from financial experts before making investment decisions.

Additionally, he urged them to remain members of Wazalendo Sacco, praising its favorable lending rates and secure savings options as superior alternatives to commercial banks.

Brigadier General James Kinalwa, Joint Staff - Human Resource Management, urged the retiring Generals to engage in community initiatives to ease their transition to civilian life.

He underscored the importance of respecting civil authorities to ensure a smooth shift from military to civilian norms.

Representing his fellow Generals, Brigadier General Charles Kisembo, Director of the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwazi, expressed gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief for his efforts in professionalizing the UPDF and facilitating a smooth retirement process.

He committed to participating actively in socio-economic transformation efforts, supporting Uganda's Vision 2040 goal of achieving economic growth and stability.

The retiring Generals voiced pride in leaving behind a stable and peaceful country, a testament to their successful guerrilla warfare efforts.

They expressed confidence that their extensive experience and leadership skills would greatly benefit their communities, particularly in driving progress in agriculture and other key areas.

The event was attended by several Generals and Senior Officers, reflecting the high regard in which the retiring officers are held and the importance of their contributions to the UPDF and the nation.