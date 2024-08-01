Uganda: Luweero Town Clerk Interdicted Over Abuse of Office

The Luwero District Town Clerk, Lydia Nabaasa, has been interdicted as investigations into her alleged abuse of office continues.

Nabaasa was interdicted by the Luwero District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Innocent Asaba Birekeyaho, on the orders of the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya Turwomwe.

Article 230(2) of the Constitution and Section 13(6) of the Inspectorate of Government (IG) Act, 2002 provide that the IGG may, during the course of his or her duties or as a consequence of his or her findings, make such orders and give such directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.

During the interdiction period, Ms. Nabaasa shall not be allowed to travel outside the country without express permission/or authority from the CAO.

Nabaasa is not supposed to access all office premises unless she is summoned by the Inspectorate of Government (IG) to respond to some issues which may be raised during the course of their duties.

She has also been asked to hand over all the government property in her possession to

the Ag. Senior Assistant Town Clerk.

However, she will receive half pay of her basic salary.

The interdiction follows complaints received by the IGG against Nabaasa in relation to irregular disposal of land belonging to the Town Council and construction of an illegal structure on the said land.

She is also accused of failure to execute council projects to completion which included road

works, bribery and extortion.

Investigations by the IGG have so far indicated that land at the Luweero taxi park belonging to the Town Council was grabbed by one Mr. Ronald Luyinda who put up a structure without the requisite building plans/permission from the Town Council which contravenes Section 33 of the

Physical Planning Act, 2010.

When the Town Clerk was informed of this illegal construction, she refused to intervene until the building was completed but also, the illegal developer was fraudulently assessed for property tax by the Town Council.

He then paid property tax for the said property belonging to Luwero Town Council under the watch of the Town Clerk.

The property is currently occupied but Luyinda doesn't have an occupation permit certifying that the building is safe for use, contravening section 44 of the Building Control Act, 2013.