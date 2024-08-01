Zimbabwe: Matapi Flats Earmarked for Sewer Pipes Replacement

1 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

A total of 15 Matapi flats in Mbare are earmarked for sewer pipes replacement, with work already underway on one of them.

Zanu PF Ward 3 Councillor Simbarashe Chanachimwe is spearheading the project.

Councillor Chanachimwe said they are working on restoring water and sewer reticulation so that the flats are habitable.

"The main problem here, especially at Matapi flats, is the water and sewer system," he said.

"Water cannot go up into the flats. Many people also occupy these flats and that is a major problem.

"We are changing the sewer system which had galvanised pipes and replacing them with bigger plastic pipes that are cheaper to maintain and easy to service. In my Ward, we have a total of 23 blocks of flats but we are starting with 15 blocks at Matapi, then we move to other places."

