Kenya: New Association Formed to Champion Sez Interests

Nairobi — The assemblers of the Association of Special Economic Zones (ASEZ) say that the organization will unify SEZ developers, operators, enterprises, investors, and service providers in the country.

It seeks to achieve this by promoting best practices and enhancing national and regional SEZ governance.

Its founding chairperson David Langat emphasized the importance of the association as a bridge to regulatory gaps.

"The establishment of ASEZ marks a pivotal moment for Kenya's economic future. With the support of global and regional associations, we are dedicated to bridging policy and regulatory gaps, ensuring that our SEZs are competitive on the world stage. This is not just about economic zones; it's about creating a prosperous future for Kenya and Africa," he said.

ASEZ seeks to complement government efforts to foster a favorable business environment and attract foreign direct investments (FDIs).

By collaborating with government agencies, participating in initiatives, and supporting policy enhancements, ASEZ will advocate for global best practices aligned with UN SDGs, promote modern SEZ practices to boost job creation and skill development, and conduct research to inform policies.

These efforts aim to highlight SEZs as prime investment hubs to enhance the ease of doing business, attract FDIs, generate employment, increase tax revenue, and drive economic growth.

"ASEZ is a collaborative platform that brings together diverse stakeholders, all working towards the common goal of enhancing Kenya's economic zones. This association is essential for driving innovation, attracting investment, and facilitating trade. We invite other SEZs to join us on this journey," said ASEZ vice chair Solomon Mahinda on his part.

Regionally, the Africa Economic Zones Organization is crucial in networking, advocacy, and elevating trade-related matters to regulators and stakeholders.

In Kenya, the SEZ sector, still in its infancy and lacking national representation, needs a structured approach to SEZ matters and specialized representation.

ASEZ members will enjoy favorable investment support and close collaboration with relevant government entities such as the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), the Kenya Investment Authority, and the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry.