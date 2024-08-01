Malawi: Sico Holdings Supports Umthetho Festival With Assorted Merchandise Worth Over K3m

1 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

One of the country's fast rising business conglomerate, Sico Holdings, has today supported this weekend's Ngoni Umtheto Festival with assorted merchandise worth over K3 million.

Chief executive officer of Sico Holdings, Charles Zimba, says culture sits at the centre of national identity and heritage as such every cultural activity in the country need to be embraced, promoted and supported.

"As part of our social corporate responsibility, we are happy to support the festival as it brings people together to celebrate their heritage. We are not just supporting with merchandise, we will also be sending our team to the festival to appreciate cultural beauty of the people who form part of our business stakeholders," he said.

Recieving the donation on behalf of Umthetho Organising Committee, Sellina Mwenelupembe said Sico Holdings has shown lived its spirits of celebrating culture in the country through the donation. She hailed the gesture, saying it will go a long way to help meet the diverse needs of a staging a successful event.

Sico Holdings is one Malawi's leading conglomerate with interests in civil engineering, logistics, technology and finance.

