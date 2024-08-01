South Africa: Nehawu KZN Condemns the Eviction of Nurses At Victoria Mxenge Hospital

press release

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] in KwaZulu-Natal condemns the eviction of nurses at Victoria Mxenge Hospital. The union has learned with shock and dismay the inhumane nature of how these evictions were carried out.

While the employer may argue that they were implementing a court order when caring out these evictions, we find it rather distasteful that the department would even fail to notify the occupants of the looming evictions. Some of the workers were on duty when these eviction took place and only found out later that their apartments had been broken into and their belongings had been dumped outside. As things stand most of these workers are still stranded without any shelter to hide themselves and their belongings.

The extent to which the department of health is willing to go to in order to bully, belittle and embarrass its employees is rather appalling. These heavy-handed tactics are reminiscent of our painful past and serves as a stark reminder of how much work still needs to be done to transform the workplace and rid it of the legacy of apartheid. It is our view as the union that the manner in which these evictions have been carried bothers human's right violation and indignation.

The union is in consultation with its legal department as part of exploring various avenues on how this matter can be remedied. As NEHAWU, we remain resolute in defence of our members and workers in general and will continue to wage a relentless struggle for better working conditions.

END