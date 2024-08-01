Uganda: Parliament Committees Vow to Tackle Corruption Head-On

The newly appointed leaders of Parliament's sectoral committees have pledged to address allegations of corruption that have plagued some committees.

Dr. Joseph Ruyonga, Chairperson of the Health Committee, and Pius Wakabi, Chairperson of the Local Government and Public Service Committee, have announced measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

"We are committed to restoring transparency and accountability in our committees," declared Dr. Joseph Ruyonga, Chairperson of the Health Committee. "Corruption has no place in our work, and we will not tolerate it."

Pius Wakabi, Chairperson of the Local Government and Public Service Committee, echoed this sentiment.

"We will ensure that our committees operate with integrity and transparency. No member will be allowed to sign reports they did not participate in, and we will not approach accounting officers without proper authorization."

The new committee heads were appointed by Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua last Tuesday, following the removal of committee leaders who had served for two or more years. This move marked a significant shift towards reform and accountability.

"We will not allow corruption to undermine our work," Dr. Ruyonga emphasized.

"We will work tirelessly to ensure that our committees serve the people of Uganda with integrity." Dr. Ruyonga added

While some legislators have welcomed the new leadership's commitment to tackling corruption, others have cautioned them to prioritize key issues, especially with the general elections approaching.

"We must focus on the pressing issues facing our country," said one legislator. "Corruption is a serious issue, but we must also address the needs of our constituents." Iki-Iki MP Robert Kasolo said

The new committee heads have outlined their priorities, including mandatory attendance of committee proceedings for MPs. "We will ensure that all members are engaged and accountable," said Wakabi.

With their sights set on transparency and accountability, the new leadership is poised to transform Parliament's sectoral committees and restore public trust.