Somalia: Ethiopian Government Increases Vigilance Against Al-Shabab Threats

The Ethiopian government has heightened its vigilance to counter threats posed by the militant group al-Shabab.

This includes increased monitoring by Ethiopian security forces, especially those stationed in border areas and part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Ethiopian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nebiyu Tedla. The clash over weapons occurred two weeks ago.

The vigilance has been increased due to the continued risk posed by al-Shabab to the security and stability of Ethiopia and the broader Horn of Africa region.

Ethiopian security forces are closely monitoring al-Shabab's activities, particularly in border areas. The Ethiopian government has also reiterated its commitment to regional security cooperation to curb the group's influence.

Al-Shabab has been a persistent threat in the Horn of Africa, known for its insurgent activities in Somalia and cross-border incursions. Ethiopian troops, part of ATMIS, have played a significant role in combating the group's influence in the region.

Ethiopian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nebiyu Tedla praised Ethiopian troops for their efforts in reducing the threat posed by al-Shabab. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to regional security cooperation.

Two weeks ago, at least 12 people were killed in Shiilamow village, located about 20 kilometers northwest of Abudwak near the Ethiopian border. The clash occurred when government soldiers and local militias fought over two truckloads of weapons brought from Ethiopia.

Somali government forces had seized the weapons from "illegal weapons traders" and were escorting them when armed militias intercepted the arms. The local militias overpowered the government forces after receiving reinforcements from clan members.

Somali officials accused Ethiopia of illegally bringing weapons into the country, an accusation strongly denied by Ethiopia. This incident has further strained relations between the two countries.

Relations have been further complicated by a contentious Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The MoU includes provisions for port access and the establishment of an Ethiopian naval base in exchange for recognizing Somaliland's independence. The Somali government has rejected this MoU as a violation of its sovereignty.