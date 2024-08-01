Uganda: Kapchorwa Municipality Resident Decry Waste Crisis

Residents of Lakatet Cell in Chekpsukuroy Ward, Central Division, Kapchorwa Municipality, are appealing to municipal authorities to resolve a severe waste management crisis.

The area has become a dumping ground for the municipality's solud waste, this coupled by the overflow from adjacent Kapchorwa General hospital sewerage lagoon has posed critical sanitation crisis.

This has turned the village into a hazardous environment, with significant health risks and increased mosquito breeding.

Despite ongoing pleas to local leaders, the issue remains unresolved, leading residents to threaten a protest at the RDC's office.

The hospital administrator acknowledged that the lagoon, used as the dumping site, needs renovation but cited a lack of funds.

Mr. Toskin, Chairperson of the Central Division, acknowledged the division's difficulties with waste management due to inadequate sewage systems and finances but mentioned efforts to engage municipal authorities for a solution.

Kapchorwa Municipality Mayor Andrew Timothy Mangusho admitted that the municipality lacks a designated waste composting site and a fecal sludge management system.

He explained that the cesspool services must travel to Mbale, increasing costs for residents. Mangusho confirmed that funds have been earmarked to purchase land for establishing a composting site and fecal sludge management system but highlighted the challenges of finding suitable land within the municipality.

The residents' lives are at risk, and immediate action is needed to address this critical issue.