South Africa: Government Action Needed to Reduce Our Demands On Earth's Resources and Sustain Life

31 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Judy Scott-Goldman

We are running down our natural capital. Each year ends with the Earth having less forest, less biodiversity, less healthy soil and water, fewer fish in the sea, more pollution of our fresh water and more greenhouse gases blanketing the planet, heating it and destabilising the climate.

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min Earth Overshoot Day is the date when humanity's demand for the Earth's resources and services exceeds what the Earth can supply in a given year.

The Global Footprint Network calculates the date each year by comparing the resource demand of individuals, governments and businesses against Earth's capacity for biological regeneration.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsThis year's Earth Overshoot Day falls on 1 August 2024, which means that humanity is currently using nature 1.7 times faster than our planet's ecosystems can regenerate. It is like using 1.7 Earths.

This tells us we are not "living on our income" but running down our natural capital. Each year ends with the Earth having less forest, less biodiversity, less healthy soil and water, fewer fish in the sea, more pollution of our fresh water and more greenhouse gases blanketing the Earth, heating it and destabilising the climate.

By running down our natural capital, we pass on a weakened and less resilient planet to the generations that follow us. In other words, we are making future generations pay for our extravagance.

In 1971, Earth Overshoot Day fell...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.